Lucknow To Kanpur In 45 Minutes: New Expressway Toll Rates, Speed & Rules Explained

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Toll Rate: Commuters between Lucknow and Kanpur are set to experience a dramatic reduction in travel time, as the upcoming Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway nears completion. The high-speed corridor promises to cut the journey to under an hour, transforming daily travel and connectivity in the region.

The 63-kilometre-long, six-lane Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has been developed at an estimated cost of ₹3,700 crore. Stretching from Amausi in Lucknow to Azad Chowk in Kanpur, the project is in its final stages and is expected to open to the public soon.

Once operational, the expressway will reduce travel time from the current 2.5–3 hours to just 35–45 minutes, offering a major boost to commuters and logistics.

Toll Charges Explained

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set category-wise toll rates for the expressway:

Cars, Jeeps, SUVs: ₹275 (one-way), ₹415 (round trip within 24 hours)

₹275 (one-way), ₹415 (round trip within 24 hours) Light Commercial Vehicles: ₹445 (one-way), ₹670 (round trip)

₹445 (one-way), ₹670 (round trip) Buses and Trucks: ₹935 (one-way), ₹1405 (round trip)

₹935 (one-way), ₹1405 (round trip) Heavy Vehicles (HCM): ₹1020 (one-way), ₹1530 (round trip)

These rates aim to balance affordability with infrastructure maintenance costs.

Which Vehicles Will Not Be Allowed?

It is to be noted that only four-wheelers and heavy vehicles will be allowed on this expressway.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and small vehicles will not be allowed to ensure high-speed traffic remains safe.

Speed Limit And Travel Time

The expressway is designed for high-speed travel, with a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h. This allows vehicles to cover the distance efficiently, making it one of the fastest intercity routes in the state.

Impact On Daily Commute

The expressway is expected to significantly benefit daily commuters, business travellers, and transport operators by reducing congestion and travel fatigue. It also strengthens regional connectivity and could drive economic activity between the two major cities.