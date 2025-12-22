Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLucknow Resident Doctor Attempts Suicide Over Conversion Pressure; VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest

Lucknow Resident Doctor Attempts Suicide Over Conversion Pressure; VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest

A female doctor at KGMU alleged that a male colleague pressured her to convert religions for marriage, leading to a suicide attempt. A complaint was filed, prompting a fact-finding committee and referral to the Women's Commission.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A female resident doctor at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has alleged that she was pressured to convert her religion by a fellow resident doctor, an episode that allegedly drove her to attempt suicide, officials said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the woman, a first-year MD pathology resident at KGMU, accused a male colleague of insisting on religious conversion as a condition for marriage.

The victim said she filed a complaint on the Chief Minister’s portal stating that when she proposed marriage, the accused asked her to change her religion. After she refused, he allegedly declined to marry her, following which she attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of medication.

The incident caused alarm at the medical university, prompting the KGMU administration to initiate action after receiving the complaint through the CM portal. Officials said a fact-finding committee has been constituted to examine the allegations. The matter has also been referred to the State Women’s Commission.

VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest

Meanwhile, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged protests on the campus, demanding strict action against the accused doctor. The groups alleged that religious conversion-related activities were taking place within the university and called for the accused’s expulsion and a comprehensive inquiry.

The university administration, however, said it has not yet received a formal written complaint directly at the institutional level, even as it proceeds with the inquiry based on the CM portal grievance.

Protesters further claimed that preliminary findings indicate the accused doctor had previously married another woman after allegedly pressuring her to convert her religion. University authorities said further action would depend on the outcome of the fact-finding committee’s report.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Lucknow UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget