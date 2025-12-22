A female resident doctor at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has alleged that she was pressured to convert her religion by a fellow resident doctor, an episode that allegedly drove her to attempt suicide, officials said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the woman, a first-year MD pathology resident at KGMU, accused a male colleague of insisting on religious conversion as a condition for marriage.

The victim said she filed a complaint on the Chief Minister’s portal stating that when she proposed marriage, the accused asked her to change her religion. After she refused, he allegedly declined to marry her, following which she attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of medication.

The incident caused alarm at the medical university, prompting the KGMU administration to initiate action after receiving the complaint through the CM portal. Officials said a fact-finding committee has been constituted to examine the allegations. The matter has also been referred to the State Women’s Commission.

VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Protest

Meanwhile, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged protests on the campus, demanding strict action against the accused doctor. The groups alleged that religious conversion-related activities were taking place within the university and called for the accused’s expulsion and a comprehensive inquiry.

The university administration, however, said it has not yet received a formal written complaint directly at the institutional level, even as it proceeds with the inquiry based on the CM portal grievance.

Protesters further claimed that preliminary findings indicate the accused doctor had previously married another woman after allegedly pressuring her to convert her religion. University authorities said further action would depend on the outcome of the fact-finding committee’s report.