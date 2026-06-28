Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cold Storage Unit In Lucknow

A massive fire broke out at the Himalayan Cold Storage in the Chinhat area in Lucknow on Sunday. The fire department was immediately alerted, and fire engines rushed to the spot. Firefighters are currently trying to bring the blaze under control.

A team of firefighters, along with Chinhat police, is carrying out rescue and relief operations at the site. The fire is so intense that flames can be seen shooting out from the warehouse's tin roof. Rescue teams are continuously spraying water in an effort to contain the blaze. Thick plumes of smoke are visible from a considerable distance.

Morning Walkers Alerted Officials

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or property damage in the incident. According to officials, people out on their morning walk noticed smoke billowing from the cold storage facility and immediately informed the local police and fire department.

Following the alert, administrative officials reached the site to assess the situation. Authorities are currently attempting to evacuate anyone who may be trapped inside the cold storage. Hydraulic equipment and firefighting teams have been deployed to douse the flames.

As a precautionary measure, police and district officials are evacuating residents living near the cold storage to prevent any further danger. Rescue and relief operations are continuing at the scene.

Police Investigating Cause Of Fire

The Chinhat police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The exact reason behind the blaze remains unknown, and officials are examining all possible angles.

The incident comes just days after a devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow that claimed the lives of several students. While the city was still recovering from that tragedy, this latest fire has once again raised serious concerns over safety standards and fire preparedness.