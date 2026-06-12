IndiGo Flight Bomb Scare: Hoax Note Triggers Security Scare, Delays Lucknow-Delhi Passengers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IndiGo flight received bomb threat from a note in lavatory.

Authorities halted flight, extensive search found no explosives onboard.

Threat deemed a hoax, causing significant departure delays for passengers.

Lucknow Delhi IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: A routine flight from Lucknow to Delhi was thrown into uncertainty on Friday after a bomb threat alert prompted security agencies to carry out extensive checks before departure. The alert ultimately turned out to be a hoax, but not before causing a delay and triggering emergency protocols at the airport.

Bomb Threat Alert Sparks Immediate Response

The IndiGo flight, carrying nearly 180 passengers, was scheduled to leave Lucknow for Delhi at 10:45 am, reported PTI. However, shortly before takeoff, the flight crew was informed about a possible bomb threat onboard, according to sources.

As a precaution, authorities halted the aircraft's departure and moved swiftly to implement standard security procedures. The plane was kept at the apron while security personnel began inspecting the aircraft and surrounding areas.

The alert led to heightened vigilance at the airport, with officials conducting detailed checks to ensure passenger safety before allowing any further movement of the aircraft.

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Tissue Paper Note Found Inside Lavatory

Sources said the panic was triggered after a tissue paper carrying the word "bomb" was discovered inside one of the aircraft's lavatories.

The note immediately raised concerns among the crew and airport authorities, resulting in a full-scale security response. Officials treated the threat seriously and launched a thorough search operation to rule out any danger.

The discovery caused anxiety among passengers and delayed the scheduled departure as security agencies worked to verify the credibility of the threat.

No Explosive Material Found During Inspection

Following a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft, officials found no bomb or any other suspicious or harmful material onboard.

According to sources, the threat was eventually determined to be a hoax. Despite the all-clear, authorities continued with legal and procedural formalities linked to the incident.

Officials are also expected to investigate how the note was placed inside the aircraft and identify those responsible for creating the security scare.

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Flight Yet To Depart

Even after the aircraft was cleared, the flight had not taken off at the time of reporting. Further security and administrative procedures were still underway before passengers could continue their journey.

The incident is the latest in a series of false threat alerts that have disrupted airline operations, forcing airports and carriers to activate stringent security measures despite no actual danger being found.