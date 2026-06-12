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HomeCitiesIndiGo Flight Bomb Scare: Hoax Note Triggers Security Scare, Delays Lucknow-Delhi Passengers

IndiGo Flight Bomb Scare: Hoax Note Triggers Security Scare, Delays Lucknow-Delhi Passengers

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi was delayed after a bomb threat note was found onboard. Security checks found no explosives, and officials later declared the alert a hoax.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IndiGo flight received bomb threat from a note in lavatory.
  • Authorities halted flight, extensive search found no explosives onboard.
  • Threat deemed a hoax, causing significant departure delays for passengers.

Lucknow Delhi IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: A routine flight from Lucknow to Delhi was thrown into uncertainty on Friday after a bomb threat alert prompted security agencies to carry out extensive checks before departure. The alert ultimately turned out to be a hoax, but not before causing a delay and triggering emergency protocols at the airport.

Bomb Threat Alert Sparks Immediate Response

The IndiGo flight, carrying nearly 180 passengers, was scheduled to leave Lucknow for Delhi at 10:45 am, reported PTI. However, shortly before takeoff, the flight crew was informed about a possible bomb threat onboard, according to sources.

As a precaution, authorities halted the aircraft's departure and moved swiftly to implement standard security procedures. The plane was kept at the apron while security personnel began inspecting the aircraft and surrounding areas.

The alert led to heightened vigilance at the airport, with officials conducting detailed checks to ensure passenger safety before allowing any further movement of the aircraft.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Suspends Flights To 6 International Destinations Till September 30

Tissue Paper Note Found Inside Lavatory

Sources said the panic was triggered after a tissue paper carrying the word "bomb" was discovered inside one of the aircraft's lavatories.

The note immediately raised concerns among the crew and airport authorities, resulting in a full-scale security response. Officials treated the threat seriously and launched a thorough search operation to rule out any danger.

The discovery caused anxiety among passengers and delayed the scheduled departure as security agencies worked to verify the credibility of the threat.

No Explosive Material Found During Inspection

Following a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft, officials found no bomb or any other suspicious or harmful material onboard.

According to sources, the threat was eventually determined to be a hoax. Despite the all-clear, authorities continued with legal and procedural formalities linked to the incident.

Officials are also expected to investigate how the note was placed inside the aircraft and identify those responsible for creating the security scare.

ALSO READ: Jet Fuel Shock Hits Airlines: Air India, IndiGo To Slash Nearly 250 Flights Daily From June

Flight Yet To Depart

Even after the aircraft was cleared, the flight had not taken off at the time of reporting. Further security and administrative procedures were still underway before passengers could continue their journey.

The incident is the latest in a series of false threat alerts that have disrupted airline operations, forcing airports and carriers to activate stringent security measures despite no actual danger being found.

Before You Go

Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership

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About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo News IndiGo IndiGo Bomb
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