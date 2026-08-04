2 Firemen Dead, 3 Injured After Wall Collapses While Dousing Fire At Greater Noida Factory

Two firefighters were killed and three others were injured after a wall and an iron beam collapsed while fire crews were battling a blaze at a private manufacturing unit in Greater Noida's Ecotech-3 area early Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 3 am at ILGIM, a company engaged in manufacturing electronic PCB chips, prompting a major firefighting operation.

Wall Collapses During Firefighting Operation

According to officials, firefighters had reached the factory after receiving information about the fire when a side wall of the building and an iron beam suddenly collapsed, trapping several personnel.

Five firefighters sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were identified as Chief Constable Driver Rajpal Singh, Fireman Manish Kumar, Chief Constable Driver Teerathpal Singh, Fireman Amit Kumar, and Fireman Rohit Yadav.

All the injured were rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Officials said Fireman Rohit Yadav and Chief Constable Driver Teerathpal Singh later died while undergoing treatment.

Another injured firefighter remains in critical condition, while the condition of the remaining personnel has not been officially disclosed.

Rescue Operations Underway

Senior police officials, fire department personnel and SDRF teams are present at the site as rescue and cooling operations continue.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities are investigating the incident.