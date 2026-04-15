Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesED Raids At Lovely Professional University Campus Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal

ED Raids At Lovely Professional University Campus Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal

The university is part of the Lovely Group, owned by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 12:32 PM (IST)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara, along with multiple properties linked to the Lovely Group owned by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal.

The action was led by teams from the central agency’s Jalandhar and Chandigarh units, targeting business entities associated with the group. Apart from LPU, officials also searched Tetr College of Business and Masters’ Union College of Business in Gurugram, reported Hindustan Times. 

Homes, Businesses Linked to Lovely Group Under Scanner

An official confirmed that Mittal’s residential premises were also among those being covered during the operation. “All the premises being searched are linked to the Lovely Group,” the official said.

Investigators extended the searches beyond the university campus to include sweets shops, Lovely Autos, a distance education centre, and residences of the owners, including Mittal.

Probe Tied to Alleged FEMA Violations

The ED’s action is linked to an ongoing investigation into suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Raids began early Wednesday morning, with officials stating that the agency did not seek assistance from the local police during the operation.

Raids Follow Mittal’s Elevation in AAP

The searches come days after Mittal was appointed the AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha. A law graduate from Guru Nanak Dev University and a chartered accountant by profession, Mittal is among the party’s seven members in the Upper House.

Chadha’s removal from the key parliamentary post had sparked speculation about internal differences within the party. However, Mittal had described the transition as routine. “Raghav Chadha is our senior leader and will continue to remain so. I have taken over from him just as he took over from ND Gupta earlier. AAP is a democratic party and believes in giving opportunities to different leaders to raise important issues,” he had said.

AAP Targets BJP Over ED Action

Soon after the raids began, the AAP criticised the BJP-led central government, alleging that the move was politically motivated and linked to the upcoming Punjab elections.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the action signalled the start of election preparations. “Modi ji has started preparations for the elections in Punjab. But the people of Punjab will not tolerate this. They will give a befitting reply to the BJP,” he said.

Related Video

Breaking: ED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Locations in Punjab, Multiple Sites Under Investigation

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
ED Lovely Professional University Punjab News LPU
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
ED Raids At Lovely Professional University Campus Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal
ED Raids At Lovely Professional University Campus Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal
Cities
Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Taxi Drivers From THIS Date; Maharashtra Warns Of Licence Cancellation
Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Taxi Drivers From THIS Date; Maharashtra Warns Of Licence Cancellation
Cities
10 Dead In Boiler Explosion At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh, Several Injured
10 Dead In Boiler Explosion At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh, Several Injured
Cities
₹500 Off For Doctor's Fee For Saying 'Jai Shri Ram': Kolkata Cardiologist's Explanation Sparks Debate
₹500 Off For Doctor's Fee For Saying 'Jai Shri Ram': Kolkata Cardiologist's Move Sparks Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: ED Raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Locations in Punjab, Multiple Sites Under Investigation
Breaking: SC Stays Telangana HC Order Granting Interim Bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera
Breaking News: “Mediator Brigade” Emerges as US–Iran Talks Resume Amid Nuclear Deal Deadlock
Breaking: Bihar Cabinet Sworn In as NDA Government Takes Shape Amid Caste Balance Politics
Bihar Politics: After Oath, Focus Shifts to Cabinet Expansion as NDA Promises Unity in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget