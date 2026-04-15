ED Raids At Lovely Professional University Campus Linked To AAP MP Ashok Mittal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at the campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara, along with multiple properties linked to the Lovely Group owned by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal.

The action was led by teams from the central agency’s Jalandhar and Chandigarh units, targeting business entities associated with the group. Apart from LPU, officials also searched Tetr College of Business and Masters’ Union College of Business in Gurugram, reported Hindustan Times.

Homes, Businesses Linked to Lovely Group Under Scanner

An official confirmed that Mittal’s residential premises were also among those being covered during the operation. “All the premises being searched are linked to the Lovely Group,” the official said.

Investigators extended the searches beyond the university campus to include sweets shops, Lovely Autos, a distance education centre, and residences of the owners, including Mittal.

Probe Tied to Alleged FEMA Violations

The ED’s action is linked to an ongoing investigation into suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Raids began early Wednesday morning, with officials stating that the agency did not seek assistance from the local police during the operation.

Raids Follow Mittal’s Elevation in AAP

The searches come days after Mittal was appointed the AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Raghav Chadha. A law graduate from Guru Nanak Dev University and a chartered accountant by profession, Mittal is among the party’s seven members in the Upper House.

Chadha’s removal from the key parliamentary post had sparked speculation about internal differences within the party. However, Mittal had described the transition as routine. “Raghav Chadha is our senior leader and will continue to remain so. I have taken over from him just as he took over from ND Gupta earlier. AAP is a democratic party and believes in giving opportunities to different leaders to raise important issues,” he had said.

AAP Targets BJP Over ED Action

Soon after the raids began, the AAP criticised the BJP-led central government, alleging that the move was politically motivated and linked to the upcoming Punjab elections.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the action signalled the start of election preparations. “Modi ji has started preparations for the elections in Punjab. But the people of Punjab will not tolerate this. They will give a befitting reply to the BJP,” he said.