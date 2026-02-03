Lonavala Trek Turns Fatal: 19-Year-Old Law Student Found Dead In 400-Foot Gorge

A tragic incident has been reported from Navi Mumbai, where a 19-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances while trekking in Lonavala’s Tiger Point Valley. After an extensive search operation involving drones, a dog squad and the Shivdurg Rescue Team, her body was recovered from a gorge nearly 400 feet deep. The search and rescue operation was carried out amid difficult terrain, darkness and time constraints.

The victim, identified as Shreya Patil (19), had travelled from Mumbai to Lonavala for trekking on January 31. She went trekking in the Duke’s Nose area but failed to return home by evening. Concerned family members searched for her locally during the night and made inquiries. At the time, they were informed that she had visited the area and had already left.

Search Operation Using Dog Squad And Drones

On the morning of February 1, Shreya’s relatives filed a missing person complaint at the Lonavala Rural Police Station. During the investigation, police confirmed that a bag found in the Tiger Point area belonged to Shreya. A rescue team was alerted at around 11:30 am, and the Shivdurg Rescue Team reached the spot soon after. The search operation formally began at 2:30 pm.

Using a dog squad, police drones and later lighting drones, teams scanned the rugged valley. At around 4:45 pm, Shreya’s body was located in a deep gorge approximately 400 feet below.

Body Recovered Despite Darkness

Despite fading light and challenging conditions, rescue personnel used ropes, stretchers and walkie-talkies to safely retrieve the body. The operation concluded at around 9:30 pm, after which the body was handed over to the police.

Authorities said the rescue mission was successfully completed due to the coordinated efforts of the police administration and the Shivdurg Rescue Team. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.