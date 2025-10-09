The Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) report for September has highlighted the most responsive districts in Uttar Pradesh, with Lakhimpur Kheri securing the top position. This comes as the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state continues its focus on enhancing transparent and accountable governance through the effective resolution of public complaints.

The IGRS, which serves as a key monitoring tool across 49 state departments and 109 programmes, assessed all districts based on a comprehensive set of parameters related to administrative efficiency, developmental progress, and revenue management. Lakhimpur Kheri dominated the September rankings, scoring 134 out of a possible 140 points.

District Magistrate (DM) Durga Shakti Nagpal attributed the success to a proactive approach aligned with the CM’s vision. She was quoted as saying, “We’re moving from grievance to resolution, guided by CM Yogi’s vision: Lakhimpur Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal.” The district achieved the highest grievance resolution rate in Uttar Pradesh for the month at 95.71%.

Focus on Timely and Quality Resolution

DM Nagpal elaborated on the administrative strategy employed in Lakhimpur Kheri to secure the top spot. She confirmed that daily public hearings are conducted on a priority basis, with close monitoring ensuring that resolutions are prompt and effective.

The approach of “from hearing to resolution” is central to the district’s policy, which has established accountability at every administrative level—from officers to staff. This mechanism, the DM noted, has not only ensured the timely and high-quality resolution of public grievances alongside developmental work but has also significantly reduced the backlog of pending complaints, thereby bolstering public trust in the administration.

Balrampur and Bareilly Complete Top Three

The commitment to improved public service delivery was also seen in the performance of other districts. Balrampur claimed the second position in the September rankings, followed closely by Bareilly in third place.

Balrampur District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal noted that their efforts were heavily influenced by the Chief Minister’s directives. He stated that under CM Yogi’s directions, weekly review meetings are held to assess the quality and timeliness of development projects. He added that public grievances are resolved on a priority basis, and IGRS rankings are based on satisfactory feedback from complainants. Balrampur achieved 133 out of 140 points with a 95% resolution rate. DM Agarwal affirmed that efforts will continue to prioritize public service delivery and grievance redressal in line with the Chief Minister’s expectations.

Bareilly also scored 133 points, securing third place. Other districts rounding out the top ten included Ambedkar Nagar (fourth with 132 points), Sonbhadra (fifth with 131 points), Hathras, Shravasti, Hamirpur, Pilibhit, and Basti.

The strong performance across the state underscores a commitment, over the past eight and a half years of the Yogi government, to implementing robust, people-centric decisions that are now being adopted as models of good governance by other states, officials said.