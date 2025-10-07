Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state government will ensure that in case of a sanitation worker's death, arrangements are made to provide a compensation of Rs 35–40 lakh through banks.

Addressing members of the Valmiki community at the Maharshi Valmiki Prakat Diwas function organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, the chief minister said, “Your security is the society’s security, and your honour is the honour of Maharshi Valmiki’s legacy.” Adityanath announced that the state government is bringing major reforms for sanitation and contractual employees.

“From now on, sanitation and contractual workers will not be paid through outsourcing agencies. The payment will be made directly by a government corporation into their bank accounts,” he said.

He further said the government will also provide a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to sanitation workers.

“We will ensure that if any sanitation worker meets with an accident or an unfortunate incident, arrangements are made to provide Rs 35–40 lakh through the bank concerned. This system has already been extended to 80,000 home guards and now sanitation workers will also be included in it,” he added.

Greeting people on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, the chief minister lauded Valmiki as a great sage who gave India the timeless epic 'Ramayana'.

He said, “Valmiki was the first to compose literature based on character and dharma. Lord Ram, whom he portrayed, represents righteousness itself. Every relationship — between brothers, parents and children, rulers and subjects — finds an ideal in the 'Ramayana'.” Adityanath said that a true ‘Ram Rajya’ is the one where there is no discrimination based on caste, religion or community. “This is what the double-engine BJP government is striving to achieve,” he said.

He said that when Swami Vivekananda attended the Chicago conference, foreigners laughed at his attire. He then remarked, "Your identity is determined by your appearance, but our country and our identity are determined by our character. For us, character is great." The chief minister said that those who abuse Lord Ram are also insulting Lord Valmiki.

"Those who insult Lord Valmiki also insult Lord Ram," he said attacking those who resort to casteism for vote bank.

He also criticised previous governments, saying sanitation workers were exploited during the Samajwadi Party regime and were paid meagre wages.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the inhuman practice of manual scavenging and ensured every household had a toilet. The government has made regular honorarium arrangements for sanitation workers maintaining community toilets in villages,” he said.

The chief minister urged members of the Valmiki community to educate their children and send them to school. “When your children are educated, they will become leaders in society. No work is small or big. Your contribution to keeping society clean is invaluable,” he said.

He also appealed to every household to keep a picture of Maharshi Valmiki, saying that Indian storytellers always begin their narration with his invocation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)