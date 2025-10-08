CM Yogi Inaugurates 15 'Seva Shakti Kendras' In UP, Honours 'Matri Shaktis'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated 15 'Seva Shakti Kendras' and lauded the women who have made distinguished contributions in various fields such as health, education, service, literature, and music.

The chief minister honoured the hard work of 'Matri Shaktis' who have given a new direction to society. Speaking at the inauguration event, CM Adityanath said, "Today the inauguration of Seva Shakti Kendras has been done... 'Matri Shaktis' who have given a new direction to society through their hard work have been honoured... Here we have Matri Shakti, who have made distinguished contributions in various fields such as health, education, service, literature, and music.

"The Chief Minister extended greetings on the occasion of Sharad Purnima, which coincides with the birth anniversaries of Lord Valmiki and Lord Krishna devotee Meerabai. He also paid tribute to former MLA D P Bora, whose statue was unveiled at the event. "Along with the unveiling, the inauguration of Seva Shakti Kendras also concluded. Women who have given a new direction to society through their hard work are empowered under the DP Bora-led initiative of Shakti Seva Kendra," he said.

Highlighting the importance of literature and social consciousness, CM Yogi lauded poet Sarvesh Asthana, who uses his writings to awaken social empathy and address issues related to women's dignity and self-respect. "A poet's pen, when it moves, raises pressing issues in society. Literary work gives society a new direction and mirrors its values and ideals," he remarked, citing Lord Rama's character as the embodiment of the virtues spoken of by sages and saints.

The program was part of a series of state government initiatives under 'Mission Shakti', aimed at empowering women and recognising their contributions across various sectors. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that showing disrespect towards Lord Ram is insulting Lord Valmiki. CM Yogi was addressing a gathering in Lucknow on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki's 'Prakat Diwas'.

"Those who abuse Lord Ram, they insult Lord Valmiki. Those who insult Lord Valmiki, they insult Lord Ram too," CM Yogi said. The Uttar Pradesh government observed Valmiki Jayanti statewide with grandeur, featuring numerous events, including recitations of the Ramayana, cultural programs, devotional songs, hymns, and lamp-lighting ceremonies, to be held at all Valmiki-associated temples and sites.

