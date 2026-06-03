Teacher Held In Khan Sir Coaching Centre Attack Case, CCTV Footage Under Scrutiny

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teacher Roshan Anand detained by Patna Police for questioning.

CCTV footage allegedly links Anand's institute to vandalism.

Investigators examine coaching institute rivalry as motive.

Police continue probe based on evidence and statements.

Patna Police has taken a major step in its investigation into the attack on educator Khan Sir’s coaching institute, detaining teacher Roshan Anand for questioning, according to sources.

Police are currently interrogating Anand as part of the ongoing probe into the violence and vandalism that took place at the coaching centre on Tuesday night.

The development comes as investigators examine possible links between the attack and a long-running rivalry between coaching institutes in the city.

Teacher Detained for Questioning

Sources said Roshan Anand is associated with a prominent coaching institute and has been brought in for questioning by the police.

Investigators are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether individuals linked to the institute played a role in the attack.

The questioning is expected to focus on the events leading up to the violence and the identities of those allegedly involved.

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CCTV Footage Provides Key Leads

According to sources, CCTV footage recovered from the scene has emerged as an important piece of evidence in the case.

The footage allegedly indicates that individuals associated with Roshan Anand’s coaching institute were involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism that occurred during the attack.

Police are analysing the video recordings in detail as part of efforts to identify all those responsible.

Rivalry Between Coaching Institutes Under Scanner

Sources said tensions between Khan Sir’s coaching institute and Roshan Anand’s coaching establishment had existed for some time, with disputes reportedly centred on dominance and influence in the coaching sector.

Investigators are examining whether the alleged rivalry may have contributed to the incident.

The attack took place on Tuesday night, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence and record statements as part of the investigation.

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Probe Continues

Police have not yet publicly disclosed the full findings of the investigation.

Officials are expected to rely on CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence to determine the sequence of events and fix responsibility.

Further action is likely to depend on the outcome of the ongoing questioning and verification of evidence collected so far.

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