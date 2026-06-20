Khan Sir Gets Interim Relief, Patna Court Extends Protection For Coercive Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court extended interim protection for Khan Sir from arrest.

Complaint links Khan Sir to brother's death, alleged jail assault.

Ongoing coaching dispute continues; next court hearing June 25.

Educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, received continued relief from a Bihar court on Saturday after the hearing of his anticipatory bail petition in a case lodged against him.

During proceedings in a Patna civil court, police submitted the case diary before the court. After reviewing the matter, the court extended the interim protection already granted to Khan, ensuring that no coercive action would be taken against him until the next date of hearing.

The court also extended similar protection to other individuals linked to the case, directing that no forceful or punitive measures be initiated against them in the meantime. The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on June 25.

Court Directs Police to Refrain From Harsh Action

While hearing the anticipatory bail petition, the court reiterated its earlier order that no coercive action should be taken against Khan Sir until the next hearing.

The interim relief effectively shields him from arrest or any stringent action while the court continues to examine the case.

The court's direction also applies to others associated with Khan Sir who are named in the proceedings, offering them protection from punitive measures until the matter is heard again.

ALSO READ | Manipur CM Holds Talks With Various Community Groups To Advance Peace Efforts

Defence Says Relief Continues in Coaching Dispute Case

Advocate Arvind Kumar, appearing for Khan Sir, said the educator has consistently received relief from the courts in connection with the ongoing coaching centre dispute.

According to the lawyer, the police have now submitted the case diary before the court. After examining the documents, the court is expected to proceed with the matter during the next hearing.

Kumar said a final hearing is likely to take place on June 25 and confirmed that the protection from arrest granted to Khan Sir has been extended until then.

Complaint Linked to Death and Assault Allegations

The case originated from a complaint filed on Wednesday by Roshan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu GS Academy, at Kadamkuan police station.

In his complaint, Anand sought action against Faisal Khan in connection with the death of his brother, Prince Yadav, at a hotel in Nepal and alleged assault during his stay at Beur Central Jail.

Anand personally met Kadamkuan SHO Janmejay Rai and remained at the police station for nearly two hours. His lawyer later joined him, while supporters gathered outside the premises.

Coaching Centre Dispute Remains at Centre of Controversy

The latest court proceedings come days after Anand secured bail in the June 2 coaching centre attack case involving allegations of violence at Khan Global Studies.

The incident also reportedly involved assaults on security personnel deployed at the location.

While Anand has been granted bail, his brother Abhishek and associate Gaurav continue to remain in judicial custody. Their bail applications were recently rejected by a Judicial Magistrate First Class court.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Bring Kolkata To A Crawl As Cab Fares Nearly Triple

Fresh Bail Pleas Likely Before District Judge

According to counsel representing Abhishek and Gaurav, fresh bail petitions will be filed before the district judge after certified copies of the rejection order are obtained.

The legal battle surrounding the coaching centre dispute continues to unfold, with multiple cases and allegations being examined by the courts.

For now, Khan Sir remains protected from coercive action as the court prepares to hear the matter again on June 25.