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English NewsCitiesVaranasi School Horror: Teacher Accused Of Branding 5-Year-Old Boy After He Wet Himself

Varanasi School Horror: Teacher Accused Of Branding 5-Year-Old Boy After He Wet Himself

The child’s father told police that the boy urinated in his pants after being denied permission, following which the teacher allegedly beat him and branded him in a separate room.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teacher allegedly branded five-year-old boy's private parts.
  • Police registered FIR against teacher, principal, school management.
  • Authorities seized CCTV, conducted medical exam, and questioned staff.
  • Investigation ongoing; medical findings and CCTV evidence are crucial.

A nursery teacher at a private school in Varanasi allegedly branded the private parts of a five-year-old boy with a hot knife after refusing to let him use the washroom, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the child’s father, the boy asked the teacher for permission to go to the washroom during class on July 24. The teacher allegedly refused, following which the child urinated in his pants.

The teacher then allegedly beat the child before taking him to a room and branding his private parts with a heated knife, the boy’s father alleged in his complaint.

Teacher, Principal And School Management Booked

Police registered an FIR against the teacher, the school principal and its management on July 25 after the child’s father approached the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station.

Station House Officer Atul Kumar Singh said the accused were booked under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to voluntarily causing hurt, as well as Section 351(2), concerning criminal intimidation.

Police have taken possession of the school’s CCTV footage and digital video recorder (DVR) for examination. Investigators have also inspected the school kitchen as part of the probe, the officer said.

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Child Undergoes Medical Examination

Singh said the investigation had been expedited and that the child had undergone a medical examination. Police will examine the CCTV footage and question members of the school staff as part of the investigation.

“The investigation has been expedited and medical examination of the boy has been done. CCTV footage will be examined and staff members questioned,” the officer said.

The allegations have yet to be established by the investigation. Police are examining the available evidence, including CCTV footage and the medical findings, to determine what happened inside the school.

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Hospital Awaits Medical Findings Before Comment

The chief medical superintendent of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Government District Hospital said he was not aware of the details of the case when asked about the child’s medical report.

He said he would examine the findings of the medical examination on Tuesday before commenting on the boy’s condition or the report.

Police said the investigation would proceed on the basis of the evidence gathered, including the CCTV footage, statements from school staff and the medical examination.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations against the nursery teacher?

A nursery teacher allegedly branded a five-year-old boy's private parts with a hot knife after he urinated in his pants, having been refused washroom use.

Who has been booked in connection with the incident?

Police registered an FIR against the nursery teacher, principal, and school management. They face charges under BNS sections for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

What steps are police taking in the investigation?

Police expedited the probe, securing CCTV footage and inspecting the school kitchen. They will examine footage, question staff, and review the child's medical findings.

Has the child's medical report been released?

The child underwent a medical examination. The hospital's chief medical superintendent will review the findings on Tuesday before making any comments.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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