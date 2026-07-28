Woman Found Dead Near Canal In Greater Noida; Husband Claims Accident, Brother Alleges Murder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman found dead in Greater Noida canal; husband claims accidental drowning.

Husband states vehicle lost control, falling into canal, while returning.

Woman's brother alleges murder, citing marital dispute and divorce demands.

Police investigate, sending body for post-mortem to ascertain death cause.

A woman was found dead in a canal near a police check post in Greater Noida's Dankaur area, triggering suspicion after her husband's Thar vehicle was found submerged nearby. While the husband claimed that the vehicle accidentally fell into the canal and his wife drowned, the woman's brother has accused him of murder.

Husband Claims Vehicle Lost Control Near Canal

According to police, the incident took place in Bhatta village under the Dankaur police station area late Sunday night.

The woman's husband told police that he was returning from Mathura with his wife when the vehicle suddenly lost control near the village and fell into the canal. He claimed that he managed to jump out of the vehicle, but his wife drowned due to the depth of the water.

The vehicle was later recovered from the canal, while the woman's body was found a short distance away from the police check post.

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Woman's Brother Alleges Murder, Claims Marital Dispute

The deceased woman's brother has raised allegations against her husband, claiming that she was murdered and the incident was staged as an accident.

The brother alleged that the husband threw her body into the canal after killing her. He also claimed that his sister had earlier informed him about marital issues and that her husband was insisting on divorce.

According to the family, the woman, identified as Reena, had married Mohit, a resident of Bhatta village, around six years ago. The couple also has a five-year-old son.

Police Send Body For Post-Mortem, Begin Probe

Police officials said they received information about a vehicle falling into the canal, following which a team reached the spot and began rescue operations.

The vehicle was pulled out and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died during treatment.

Police said the woman's family has submitted a complaint and further action will be taken after investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Authorities are investigating all aspects of the case, including the allegations raised by the woman's family and the husband's account of the incident.

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