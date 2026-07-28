A woman was found dead in a canal after her husband's vehicle was discovered submerged nearby. The husband claimed it was an accident, but her brother suspects foul play.
Woman Found Dead Near Canal In Greater Noida; Husband Claims Accident, Brother Alleges Murder
The body of a woman was recovered from a canal in Greater Noida's Dankaur area. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
- Woman found dead in Greater Noida canal; husband claims accidental drowning.
- Husband states vehicle lost control, falling into canal, while returning.
- Woman's brother alleges murder, citing marital dispute and divorce demands.
- Police investigate, sending body for post-mortem to ascertain death cause.
A woman was found dead in a canal near a police check post in Greater Noida's Dankaur area, triggering suspicion after her husband's Thar vehicle was found submerged nearby. While the husband claimed that the vehicle accidentally fell into the canal and his wife drowned, the woman's brother has accused him of murder.
Husband Claims Vehicle Lost Control Near Canal
According to police, the incident took place in Bhatta village under the Dankaur police station area late Sunday night.
The woman's husband told police that he was returning from Mathura with his wife when the vehicle suddenly lost control near the village and fell into the canal. He claimed that he managed to jump out of the vehicle, but his wife drowned due to the depth of the water.
The vehicle was later recovered from the canal, while the woman's body was found a short distance away from the police check post.
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Woman's Brother Alleges Murder, Claims Marital Dispute
The deceased woman's brother has raised allegations against her husband, claiming that she was murdered and the incident was staged as an accident.
The brother alleged that the husband threw her body into the canal after killing her. He also claimed that his sister had earlier informed him about marital issues and that her husband was insisting on divorce.
According to the family, the woman, identified as Reena, had married Mohit, a resident of Bhatta village, around six years ago. The couple also has a five-year-old son.
Police Send Body For Post-Mortem, Begin Probe
Police officials said they received information about a vehicle falling into the canal, following which a team reached the spot and began rescue operations.
The vehicle was pulled out and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died during treatment.
Police said the woman's family has submitted a complaint and further action will be taken after investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Authorities are investigating all aspects of the case, including the allegations raised by the woman's family and the husband's account of the incident.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred in Greater Noida's Dankaur area?
What is the husband's explanation for the incident?
The husband claimed his vehicle lost control and fell into the canal while returning from Mathura with his wife. He stated he escaped, but his wife drowned.
Why does the woman's family suspect foul play?
The woman's brother alleged she was murdered due to marital disputes and a divorce demand, and the incident was staged as an accident by her husband.
What actions have the police taken so far?
Police recovered the vehicle and the woman, who later died. They have sent her body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation into both the husband's and family's claims.