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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Protest: RAF Issued Pellet Guns To Personnel On July 20, Withdrew Them After Controversy

Delhi Protest: RAF Issued Pellet Guns To Personnel On July 20, Withdrew Them After Controversy

The weapons were withdrawn from deployment from July 23 following allegations that they were used against demonstrators. An internal CRPF inquiry is examining the incident, including claims that an RAF inspector did not order personnel to fire.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RAF deployed pellet guns July 20, withdrew three days later.
  • Five people alleged pellet injuries; internal inquiry launched.
  • Inquiry examines who fired, procedures, and RAF justifications.
  • Pellet gun use sparked wider debate on crowd control.

At least a dozen Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were issued pellet guns on the morning of July 20 to deal with student protesters in Delhi, but the controversial weapons were withdrawn from deployment from July 23 after allegations that they had been used against demonstrators, officials aware of an internal inquiry said on Monday.

Five people have alleged that they were struck by pellets during the July 20 protests. They include Sheikh Irshad Mansuri, a 25-year-old private-sector employee; Nootan Toppo, a 32-year-old woman from Gurugram; a 28-year-old reporter; Prashant Singh, a 25-year-old from Bihar; and 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a student aspiring to join the police force. In Lochab’s case, the allegation was made by his family.

The RAF is a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed to manage riots and other forms of public disorder across India. The reported use of pellet guns against student protesters has triggered controversy, with Opposition parties, students and police experts questioning whether the weapons were appropriate in the circumstances.

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RAF Inquiry Examines Who Fired Pellet Guns

The internal inquiry has reportedly quoted a CRPF inspector who was leading an RAF team near the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, close to Palika Bazar, on July 20, as saying that he did not order personnel to fire pellet guns, officials cited by Hindustan Times said.

Officials said investigators were examining the possibility that more than one officer fired the weapons during the afternoon. Personnel deployed as part of the RAF inspector’s team have been identified, while a post-assessment report to be submitted to headquarters is expected to specify which officer was issued the pump-action guns and how many cartridges containing pellets were provided.

The inquiry is also looking at alleged deviations from prescribed procedures, including claims that some personnel did not fire below the waist. One official said pellet guns were not issued on July 23, 24 or 25 after the controversy emerged and would not be used during future student protests unless protesters were armed.

What Happened During July 20 Delhi Protest?

The RAF team under scrutiny was deployed between 1 pm and 5 pm on July 20 near the Grand Charkha installation above Palika Bazar, along the road connecting Connaught Place with Jantar Mantar.

According to officials familiar with the internal inquiry, personnel told investigators that pellet guns were fired after a Delhi Police team came under stone attack and members of the crowd allegedly began throwing stones at police and RAF personnel.

A second officer said the RAF team also told senior officials that it had to escalate its response because Parliament was in session and protesters were attempting to move towards the Parliament complex.

The account forms part of the internal inquiry and has not yet been formally confirmed by the CRPF. The headquarters is still awaiting the report from RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundia, officials said.

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Pellet Guns Listed As Crowd-Control Deterrent

Pellet guns are categorised as a non-lethal crowd-control deterrent alongside measures such as tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke grenades. Their use is covered under the RAF’s crowd-control manual, according to officials.

However, their reported deployment against student protesters on July 20 has sparked a wider debate over the proportionality of their use during demonstrations. The controversy has also reached Parliament, while Opposition parties, students and police experts have criticised the decision to deploy the weapons in such circumstances.

The internal inquiry is expected to establish who authorised the use of the pellet guns, which personnel fired them and whether standard procedures were followed. Until the report is submitted to CRPF headquarters, key questions surrounding the July 20 deployment remain unresolved.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When were pellet guns deployed and subsequently withdrawn from use?

Pellet guns were issued to Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel on July 20 for student protests in Delhi. They were withdrawn from deployment on July 23 after allegations of their use against demonstrators.

Why was an internal inquiry launched regarding the pellet gun use?

An internal inquiry was initiated after allegations emerged that pellet guns were used against student demonstrators on July 20. Five individuals reported being struck by pellets during the protests.

What is the official categorization of pellet guns by the RAF?

Pellet guns are categorized as a non-lethal crowd-control deterrent in the RAF's crowd-control manual. Their use is covered under these guidelines.

Will pellet guns be used in future student protests?

Pellet guns were not issued after July 23 and will not be used during future student protests. This policy applies unless protesters are armed.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pellet Guns CJP Protest Delhi Protest Violence
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