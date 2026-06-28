Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused allegedly researched accidental death, police evasion online.

They rehearsed pushing Ketan from Lohagad Fort gorge.

Authorities recreated crime scene with accused at Lohagad Fort.

Chilling details have emerged in the investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, with police claiming that the two accused, Siya and Chetan, meticulously planned the crime well in advance. Investigators allege the pair used Google to search for ways to kill Ketan, make his death appear accidental, and evade police scrutiny after the incident.

According to police, the accused allegedly researched locations at Lohagad Fort from where pushing someone would resemble an accidental fall. They also searched online for information on whether Ketan could be poisoned and how to avoid suspicion after committing the crime.

Accused Allegedly Discussed Cover-Up

Police suspect the duo also discussed what they should tell police if questioned, how they should conduct themselves during interrogation, and ways to portray Ketan's death as an accident during the trek.

Police believe these conversations formed part of an alleged conspiracy to conceal the murder and mislead investigators.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya, Chetan Taken To Lohagad Fort For Crime Scene Recreation

Police Claim Crime Was Rehearsed

The investigation has further revealed that Siya and Chetan allegedly visited Lohagad Fort a few days before the incident to survey the location and rehearse the alleged murder plan.

According to investigators, the pair identified a spot from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed into the gorge while making the incident appear to be an accidental fall.

Siya, Chetan Taken For Crime Scene Recreation

Pune Rural Police on Sunday took the two accused to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation. Siya and Chetan were escorted to the fort to reconstruct the exact sequence in which the crime unfolded.

Ketan Agrawal was pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on the morning of June 18, resulting in his death.

The investigation is ongoing, and all the allegations made by police are yet to be tested in court.