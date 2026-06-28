Police claim Siya and Chetan meticulously planned the crime, using Google to research methods to kill Ketan and make his death appear accidental. They also researched ways to evade police scrutiny after the incident.
Chilling Details Emerge In Pune Fort Murder: Siya, Chetan Searched Murder Methods On Google, Rehearsed Crime
Police allege the accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary searched murder methods online and conducted a reconnaissance visit to Lohagad Fort before Ketan Agrawal's death.
- Accused allegedly researched accidental death, police evasion online.
- They rehearsed pushing Ketan from Lohagad Fort gorge.
- Authorities recreated crime scene with accused at Lohagad Fort.
Chilling details have emerged in the investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, with police claiming that the two accused, Siya and Chetan, meticulously planned the crime well in advance. Investigators allege the pair used Google to search for ways to kill Ketan, make his death appear accidental, and evade police scrutiny after the incident.
According to police, the accused allegedly researched locations at Lohagad Fort from where pushing someone would resemble an accidental fall. They also searched online for information on whether Ketan could be poisoned and how to avoid suspicion after committing the crime.
Accused Allegedly Discussed Cover-Up
Police suspect the duo also discussed what they should tell police if questioned, how they should conduct themselves during interrogation, and ways to portray Ketan's death as an accident during the trek.
Police believe these conversations formed part of an alleged conspiracy to conceal the murder and mislead investigators.
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Police Claim Crime Was Rehearsed
The investigation has further revealed that Siya and Chetan allegedly visited Lohagad Fort a few days before the incident to survey the location and rehearse the alleged murder plan.
According to investigators, the pair identified a spot from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed into the gorge while making the incident appear to be an accidental fall.
Siya, Chetan Taken For Crime Scene Recreation
Pune Rural Police on Sunday took the two accused to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation. Siya and Chetan were escorted to the fort to reconstruct the exact sequence in which the crime unfolded.
Ketan Agrawal was pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on the morning of June 18, resulting in his death.
The investigation is ongoing, and all the allegations made by police are yet to be tested in court.
Before You Go
Ketan Agrawal Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene at Lohagad Fort, Fresh Revelations Emerge
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the accused allegedly plan the murder of Ketan Agrawal?
What actions did the accused take at Lohagad Fort before the incident?
Siya and Chetan allegedly visited Lohagad Fort a few days before the incident to survey the location. They rehearsed the plan and identified a spot to push Ketan into the gorge.
What steps have police taken as part of the ongoing investigation?
Pune Rural Police took Siya and Chetan to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. This was done to reconstruct the exact sequence of events leading to Ketan Agrawal's death.