Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya, Chetan Taken To Lohagad Fort For Crime Scene Recreation

Pune Rural Police on Sunday took the two accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged killing of the 26-year-old businessman.

The accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, were escorted to the fort by investigators to reconstruct the sequence of events and verify evidence collected during the probe, police officials said.

The crime scene reconstruction comes a day after Lonavala Rural Police seized the two-wheeler allegedly used by Chetan Chaudhary to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident.

Police also recovered the hoodie and headphones that Chaudhary was allegedly wearing at the time. Officials said the motorcycle and the recovered clothing have been sent for forensic examination.

Earlier in the day, Siya Goyal's parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, appeared before the Lonavala police for questioning in connection with the investigation. The police also questioned Siya's brother, Sahil, for more than 10 hours before he was allowed to go in the evening on Friday.

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Background Of The Lohagad Fort Murder Case

Ketan Agarwal was initially believed to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. However, during the investigation, police began probing the case as an alleged murder.

According to investigators, the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agarwal, was allegedly unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was facing pressure from her family to go ahead with the marriage.

Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested on June 23 and remanded to seven-day police custody until June 29.

In the wake of the case, the Maharashtra government approved the establishment of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

The decision followed a meeting between Agarwal's father and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during which the chief minister assured the family that the case would be fast-tracked and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.