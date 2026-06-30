Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Siya Goyal's brother Sahil questioned regarding Ketan's murder.

Sahil claimed Siya wanted Ketan, but police doubt his story.

Driver's testimony and torn passport raise questions about Sahil.

Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil Goyal, has come under the police scanner for his alleged role in the murder of Ketan Agarwal.

Investigators are examining whether Sahil had prior knowledge of Siya's relationship with Chetan and deliberately concealed it from the family, NDTV reported.

While Sahil has not been named as an accused, he has been questioned by police as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sahil Claims Siya Wanted To Marry Ketan

Breaking his silence in an interview with news portal NewsDotz, Sahil claimed Siya had told him she wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal and had no intention of continuing her relationship with Chetan.

"Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and didn't want anything to do with Chetan. She assured me that there was nothing between them," Sahil said.

He said he did not inform his parents about Siya and Chetan because he believed they were "just friends."

"She swore on her life that she would only marry Ketan and have no contact with Chetan. So, I did not tell anyone about Siya and Chetan," he said.

Police Question Sahil's Version

According to police sources cited by NDTV, the investigation has revealed that Siya did not want to marry Ketan and had informed Sahil about it.

Investigators also suspect that Sahil was aware of Siya's relationship with Chetan but allegedly chose to remain silent.

Claims Siya Was Preparing For Wedding

Sahil maintained that Siya appeared happy about her upcoming wedding to Ketan.

"She spent hours planning her pre-wedding photoshoot with Ketan. She picked her favourite songs and locations for the shoot. She would discuss all this with Ketan for hours on video calls," he said.

He also said Siya was uncertain about her relationship with Chetan.

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"She told me they were friends and that she enjoyed his company. She was confused about the nature of the relationship. I tried to explain to her that sometimes people confuse friendship for love, but it's okay. It happens at a young age. I did not tell anyone about it as she herself was not sure. And she told me she wanted to move ahead with Ketan."

Driver's Testimony Raises Fresh Questions

The driver who took Siya to the airport for the pre-wedding photoshoot has reportedly told investigators that when Siya refused to go, it was Sahil who allegedly forced her into the vehicle.

Investigators are also examining Sahil's silence after Ketan's passport was allegedly torn before the planned Bali trip.

Police are now corroborating Sahil's statements with these incidents to determine whether he helped Siya and Chetan plan the crime or remained silent despite knowing the sequence of events.

Probe Expands Beyond Murder

The latest developments have widened the scope of the investigation beyond the alleged murder to a suspected pre-planned conspiracy.

Sources said Sahil's testimony could prove crucial in establishing the sequence of events and connecting key aspects of the case.

Although he has not been officially named as an accused, Sahil was questioned by police for more than 10 hours on Monday, and his statement has been recorded.

The Case So Far

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort on June 18 by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her "lover" Chetan.

Siya and Chetan are currently in police custody and have reportedly confessed to the crime.

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