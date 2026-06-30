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English NewsNewsPM Modi Speaks To Iran President, Calls For Freedom Of Navigation

PM Modi Speaks To Iran President, Calls For Freedom Of Navigation

PM Modi spoke to Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, stressing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and lasting peace in West Asia.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 10:31 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and prospects for regional peace. PM Modi welcomed the progress made through recent negotiations and reaffirmed India's long-standing position that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underlined the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as vital not only for India but also for global trade and commerce.

Focus On Regional Stability

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), President Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the latest developments in West Asia and outlined the way forward following recent diplomatic engagement in the region.

During the conversation, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent stand that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomatic efforts. He also stressed the need for continued international engagement to maintain stability in the region, which remains strategically important for global energy supplies and maritime trade.

The Prime Minister highlighted that ensuring the free movement of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz remains a key priority for India and the international community.

PM Reiterates India's Position

Sharing details of the conversation on social media platform X, PM Modi said he had welcomed the progress made in ongoing negotiations and expressed hope that sustained diplomatic efforts would pave the way for lasting peace in West Asia.

Meanwhile, President Pezeshkian has invited Modi to attend the burial ceremonies of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, scheduled to take place from July 5 to 9.

According to reports, the Indian government is expected to be represented at the ceremonies by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Also Read: Japan, India To Talk Security, Economy Keeping China In Mind

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 09:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz PM Modi Iran Masoud Pezeshkian
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