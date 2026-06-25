Siya Appeared ‘Scared’ When Told Ketan Was Alive: Lohagad Fort Staffer’s Claim Adds New Twist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fiancée's odd reaction after Ketan's fall raised suspicion.

Witness saw Siya frightened, not relieved, hearing Ketan lived.

Police arrested Siya and her lover for Ketan's murder.

Family concerns and prior attempts fueled the police investigation.

The investigation into the death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken another dramatic turn, with a staff member at Lohagad Fort claiming that Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, appeared frightened rather than relieved when told that he was still alive after falling into a gorge.

According to a report by News18 Marathi, a police official stationed at the fort, identified as Rahul, said Siya’s screams following the incident on June 18 alerted authorities to the emergency. When officials reached the spot, the 20-year-old reportedly told them that Ketan had fallen off a cliff while the couple were taking photographs.

Rahul said Siya appeared distressed and panicked at the time, but one detail stood out to him. Despite her apparent shock, he claimed there were no tears in her eyes.

Witness Recounts Search for Ketan

After gathering initial information from Siya, the rescue team left her at the location and headed into the gorge to search for Ketan.

According to Rahul, they eventually found the 26-year-old lying motionless in a pool of blood. Although he believed Ketan had already died, he decided not to immediately share that assessment with Siya.

“He was not moving at all. Though I realised he had passed away, I wanted to reassure the woman with him and thus told her that he was alive. I didn’t want to shock her,” Rahul said, as quoted in the report.

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Reaction Raises Suspicion

What happened next left a lasting impression on the official and has now become part of the broader narrative surrounding the investigation.

Rahul claimed that instead of appearing relieved after hearing that Ketan was alive, Siya seemed visibly frightened and nervous.

The alleged reaction has added another dimension to a case that investigators believe may have been a carefully orchestrated murder disguised as a trekking accident.

Death Initially Treated as an Accident

Ketan Agarwal, a director in his family’s real estate business, died after falling into a deep gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.

The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall during a trek. However, Pune Rural Police later arrested Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, accusing them of conspiring to murder him.

Investigators are now examining a series of events leading up to the fatal fall as part of their probe into the alleged conspiracy.

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Family Had Earlier Raised Questions

The latest account mirrors concerns previously voiced by Ketan’s family regarding Siya’s behaviour after his death.

His father, Vishal Agarwal, had alleged in media interviews that Siya displayed little visible grief and appeared unusually composed when Ketan’s body was brought home.

Police investigators believe the June 18 incident may have been the culmination of several failed attempts to kill Ketan. According to the allegations, Siya repeatedly persuaded him to visit Lohagad Fort, and at least three earlier attempts to eliminate him were unsuccessful. In one such instance, Ketan reportedly survived after managing to grab hold of a bush following a fall.

The allegations remain part of an ongoing investigation, and the accused have yet to be convicted in court.