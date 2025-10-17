Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKerala SIT Arrests Unnikrishnan In Sabarimala Gold Theft; Role Of TDB Officials Probed

Kerala SIT Arrests Unnikrishnan In Sabarimala Gold Theft; Role Of TDB Officials Probed

As per reports, Potti was taken into custody early on Friday after several hours of interrogation by the SIT, led by Superintendent of Police Bijoy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
The Kerala Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case has arrested the alleged mastermind, Unnikrishnan Potti, in what marks the first major breakthrough in the high-profile investigation.

According to NDTV, Potti was taken into custody early on Friday after several hours of interrogation by the SIT, led by Superintendent of Police Bijoy.

Medical Check And Court Production

Following his arrest, Potti underwent a medical examination at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. Officials confirmed that all formalities for his remand report have been completed. He will be produced before the Ranni Court by noon on Saturday and will remain in SIT custody until then.

475 Grams Of Gold Missing From Temple

The case pertains to the theft of 475 grams of gold — around 56 sovereigns — from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures and kattilappadi (threshold) of the Sreekovil at Sabarimala.

Investigators discovered that although only three grams of gold were actually used for plating, Potti allegedly misappropriated the rest and collected payments from two individuals in Bengaluru for the temple work.

TDB Officials Under Suspicion

The SIT has registered two separate FIRs and arraigned ten individuals in connection with the case. During questioning, Potti allegedly confessed that the theft had been premeditated and suggested that certain Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials were aware of the plan.

He reportedly told investigators that the stolen gold had been divided among some TDB members.

Middleman And Firm Under Scrutiny

A middleman named Kalpesh has also been linked to the conspiracy. Investigators are examining the role of Smart Creations, the firm responsible for plating the temple’s lentils and doorkeepers, after reports that key records have gone missing.

Earlier findings had hinted at the involvement of a Hyderabad-based individual. The SIT is expected to submit its progress report to the Kerala High Court in a sealed cover next week.

Political Fallout And BJP Reaction

Reacting to the developments, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded the resignation of State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, calling for central intervention.

“The BJP would ask the Centre for a CBI or ED probe in the matter,” Chandrasekhar said during a protest organised by the BJP Mahila Yuva Morcha in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Sabarimala Sabarimala Gold Theft Scandal Unnikrishnan Potti TDB Officials
