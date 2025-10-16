Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With the clock ticking on nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have stepped in to end the seat-sharing stalemate threatening to fracture the state’s Grand Alliance.

According to a report by India Today, both Gandhi and Kharge held direct talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday in a bid to resolve the impasse that has stalled negotiations between the two key allies.

Leadership Steps In as Talks Stall

The high-level intervention comes amid growing unease within the Opposition bloc over delays in finalising the seat-sharing formula. With nominations already underway and deadlines fast approaching, the inability of the RJD and Congress to reach a consensus has fuelled speculation about tensions within the Mahagathbandhan.

Sources cited in the report said the primary sticking point remains the number of seats to be allotted to Congress, as well as disputes over certain traditional stronghold constituencies.

Initially, the RJD had offered Congress 52 seats, but the latter rejected the proposal as they demanded at least 60. When state-level discussions failed to yield results, talks were escalated to the national leadership of both parties.

Congress Eases Stand, RJD Relents on Seat Count

The RJD is reportedly now willing to concede 61 seats to Congress, close to the latter’s demand, but continues to resist surrendering key constituencies such as Kahalgaon, Narkatiyaganj, and Vasaliganj. Other seats, including Chainpur and Bachwara, were also discussed, though these were viewed as less contentious.

Congress, which had earlier adopted an assertive tone following the momentum generated by Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, has since appeared to soften its stance. The party is now likely to settle for 61 seats, nine fewer than the 70 it contested in 2020, when it managed to win only 19.

Alliance Balancing Act Ahead of Nominations

The RJD, which remains the dominant partner in the alliance, is expected to retain the lion’s share of constituencies, though it may contest fewer than in 2020, when 75 of its 144 candidates won. The remaining seats in the 243-member Assembly are likely to be distributed among Left allies, including CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI(M), and CPI, along with former minister Mukesh Sahani’s party.

Meanwhile, even as negotiations continued, the Congress released its first list of candidates on Wednesday night, before the seat-sharing deal was officially finalised. On the same day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from Raghopur, a seat he currently represents.

Signs of Strain Within Mahagathbandhan

Amid reports of strained ties, speculation grew when Lalu Prasad Yadav reportedly distributed party symbols to several RJD candidates at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. However, sources later said the symbols were withdrawn after Tejashwi Yadav returned from Delhi, where he had met Rahul Gandhi to discuss the seat-sharing issue.