Kerala Reports Surge In Shigella, Chikungunya Cases As Monsoon Fuels Disease Spread

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom One Nipah case also reported recently in Kozhikode district.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 (PTI) Communicable diseases are spreading in Kerala, and cases of Shigella are being reported from various districts as the monsoon season intensified across the state.

The Directorate of Health Services data confirms that there were 24 deaths due to various communicable diseases in the state since June 1. The data, updated till June 11, also recorded 12 suspected deaths linked to communicable diseases.

The figures show that 38 confirmed cases of Shigella infection and one death in the state so far this month. In addition, 20 suspected Shigella cases have been reported in the state. Since January 1, 2026, Kerala has recorded 114 confirmed Shigella cases, 80 suspected cases and two deaths.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads primarily through contaminated food or water, or through contact with infected individuals.

Apart from Shigella, eight cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis (brain fever) and two deaths have been reported in the state this month. So far this year, 133 cases and 33 deaths due to brain fever have been reported.

Cases of Chikungunya are also on the rise across Kerala. This month, the state has reported 2,161 suspected Chikungunya cases, two suspected deaths due to this infection, 617 confirmed cases and three confirmed deaths.

The highest number of confirmed deaths among communicable diseases has been due to influenza, with seven deaths and 529 infections reported this month.

Similarly, leptospirosis and Hepatitis A have claimed two lives each, with 88 and 265 confirmed cases, respectively, reported this month.

Health officials said the spread of communicable diseases generally increases during the rainy season.

"However, the number of Shigella cases this year has increased substantially. Brain fever cases have been reported consistently every month for the past year," an official said.

Apart from communicable diseases, Kerala also reported a Nipah case in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that the department was taking all necessary steps to contain the situation and that it remained under control.

He said disease prevention and containment measures, along with intensive awareness campaigns, were being carried out in affected areas under the leadership of the health department and local self-government institutions.

According to the minister, a special chlorination drive is also underway to disinfect drinking water sources.

Authorities have urged the public to strictly follow precautionary guidelines issued by the health department and maintain personal, food and environmental hygiene.

People experiencing symptoms have been advised to seek treatment at the nearest health facility without delay.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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