As Kerala Battles Deadly 'Brain-Eating' Amoeba, Political Storm Erupts Over Public Health Crisis

A rare and deadly "brain-eating" amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, is at the centre of a political storm in Kerala. With 71 reported cases and 19 deaths this year, the opposition has accused the government of negligence and a "collapse of public health management." The Congress-led UDF alleges that the LDF government failed to run awareness campaigns and is attempting to hide the true numbers. In response, Health Minister Veena George defended the state's actions, stating that Kerala is the first to form treatment guidelines and has expanded testing capabilities to all districts.

The political conflict highlights growing concerns as the state's health authorities remain on high alert.

What Is Naegleria Fowleri, And How Does It Spread?

Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba that causes a brain infection with a high fatality rate. The infection, Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), does not cause illness when ingested, but when water enters the nose, the parasite can migrate through the nasal passages into the brain, where it causes devastating inflammation and tissue destruction.

The disease spreads through untreated or stagnant freshwater sources such as ponds and lakes. From a three-month-old child to a 52-year-old, all are equally affected. It displays no specific age demographic.

71 cases have been reported in the state this year alone, with 19 deaths, according to data from Kerala’s health department cited by The Indian Express, as of September 16. Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis is rare. Globally, fewer than 500 cases have ever been reported.

Yet Kerala has seen over 120 so far, including 71 this year, as reported by the Times of India.

Hot Topic

On Wednesday, the opposition accused the LDF government of neglectful behaviour. The Congress-led UDF moved an adjournment motion. The notice charged the government with ignoring awareness campaigns at the local level, where those exposed to stagnant water are most at risk. It also flagged rising cases of jaundice, dengue, leptospirosis, typhoid, and diarrheal diseases, calling the situation “a collapse of public health management.”

United Democratic Front (UDF) MLA N Shamsudeen, who introduced the motion, alleged that the Health Minister and the department were attempting to hide the real numbers, as he claimed they had done in the past. “There are people who have lost their lives even after they took a bath in their homes,” he said.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan strongly criticised the government; he said that in the past 15 days, eight deaths had occurred. He argued that there was no protocol for treatment and no clear directions on awareness.

Responding in the Assembly, Health Minister Veena George said the infection stemmed from water sources and rarely affected humans. She said the first case was detected in 2016 and that reasons were identified in only 45 to 55 per cent of meningitis cases worldwide.

“We can test this in all microbiology labs. We need to do a PCR test to detect which amoeba it is. For that, earlier it was available only in Chandigarh and Pondicherry, but now we have it in Kerala. In all districts, we can test and find out whether it is amoebic meningoencephalitis. Post the Nipah outbreak, we have been testing every meningitis case. In other places, there is amoebic meningoencephalitis, but it is not being found. We are the first state to form treatment guidelines for amoebic meningoencephalitis,” she said.

Following the epidemic, PAM emerges as a threat that could be equally destructive. Kerala health authorities are on high alert, and residents are strongly encouraged to be cautious about the type of water they consume.