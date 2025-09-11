Kerala ‘Brain-Eating’ Amoeba Claims Sixth Life In A Month At Kozhikode

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala ‘Brain-Eating’ Amoeba Claims Sixth Life In A Month At Kozhikode

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 11 (PTI) The toll from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, rose further in the state with the death of a patient at Kozhikode Medical College on Thursday, health officials said.

Shaji (47), from Chelambra in Malappuram district, is the sixth person to have succumbed to the so-called "brain-eating" infection in Kerala in the past month.

According to Medical College authorities, Shaji was admitted on August 9.

His condition became critical and he died early on Thursday morning.

The body will be released after the required procedures are completed.

Authorities are yet to confirm how he contracted the infection, which is primarily caused by amoebae present in contaminated water.

At present, 10 patients are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College for the infection.

On Monday, a 54-year-old woman from Vandoor in Malappuram district also died of the disease.

Health authorities have since launched a cleaning drive, including the chlorination of wells and ponds in the northern districts of the state, following frequent cases of "brain fever" reported since July, they added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Kerala
