Opposition Sparks Uproar In Kerala Assembly Amid Sabarimala Gold-Plating Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Kerala Legislative Assembly witnessed high drama on Monday as the Opposition created an uproar over the alleged disappearance of gold sheets used for plating the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala shrine.

The ruckus forced Speaker AN Shamseer to cancel the Question Hour and adjourn the House temporarily.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan raised the issue during the Question Hour, demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister and the Travancore Devaswom Board President over the controversy.

However, when the Speaker invited members to proceed with the scheduled questions, the Opposition staged a protest in the well of the House.

Carrying placards and banners with slogans such as "Ayyappan's gold stolen, temple devoured by looters," the Opposition MLAs surrounded the Speaker's podium, obstructing his view. Ministers and ruling front members also stood up from their seats as the situation grew tense.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal condemned the Opposition's actions, saying that disrupting the Question Hour in such a manner was "unprecedented and improper." The Speaker also intervened, stating that obstructing proceedings amounted to "disrespect towards the people." He directed members to lower their banners, but the protests continued.

Amid the chaos, Speaker AN Shamseer cancelled the Question Hour and briefly adjourned the House. "Why disrupt the House without even giving a single notice?" he asked.

Last week, the Opposition had attempted to move an adjournment motion on the same issue, but the Speaker ruled it out, citing that the matter was under consideration of the Kerala High Court. Undeterred, the Opposition announced plans to intensify its protests over the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy in the coming days.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh said, "This is the Assembly that has discussed the highest number of adjournment motions in Kerala's history. The government has consistently demonstrated the courage and confidence to address any issue. It is the Opposition that has now lost the courage even to face a discussion. The House is witnessing a government that is ready to confront issues, while the Opposition chooses to run away."

He further added, "Disrupting the Question Hour is a sporadic act in history, a reflection of the Opposition's cowardice. If this is truly an important issue, why didn't they submit even an adjournment motion? They know that once the government allows a discussion, their falsehoods will be exposed. The Opposition came with a pre-written script, that's why they brought banners and placards. This is nothing but a staged drama. Before the people, the Opposition stands exposed. The Pinarayi government has a history of bringing every wrongdoer to justice. What the Opposition has shown today is utter disrespect to the House, the Chair, and the people."

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)