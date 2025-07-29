Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesK Kavitha To Hold 72-Hour Fast From Aug 4, Demands Centre’s Approval For Telangana’s 42% BC Reservation Bills

K Kavitha To Hold 72-Hour Fast From Aug 4, Demands Centre’s Approval For Telangana’s 42% BC Reservation Bills

K. Kavitha to hold 72-hour fast on Aug 4-6, demanding Centre’s approval of Telangana’s 42% BC reservation bills.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 05:29 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K. Kavitha on Tuesday announced that she will undertake a 72-hour fast on August 4-6 to demand that the Centre approve two Bills passed by the Telangana Assembly for 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in education, employment and local bodies.

The BRS MLC, during a press conference, said that she would observe a fast to exert pressure on both the state and the Central governments over the BC reservation issue.

Kavitha said she would seek the government's permission for dharna, and if the government refuses to give permission, she will sit on fast wherever possible.

Kavitha made the announcement a day after the Telangana Cabinet decided to meet President Droupadi Murmu in the first week of next month, seeking her assent to the two Bills.

Kavitha, however, alleged that the Congress is not sincere about the BC reservation. She said that if the Congress party is sincere, it should immediately take an all-party delegation to Delhi.

She said that if the state government wants to exert pressure on the Centre, it should file a case in the Supreme Court.

On the proposed dharna by the Congress party in Delhi, she alleged that it was planned with an eye on the Bihar elections.

She ridiculed the appeal made by Backward Classes Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to MLAs and MLCs of all parties to join the dharna.

She wanted to know why the Congress government is not approaching the court over the delay on the part of the Centre to approve the two Bills, and also on the delay by the Governor in giving his assent for an ordinance to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in the upcoming local body elections.

She alleged that the Revanth Reddy government was not going to court due to what she called the secret understanding between Congress and the BJP.

The BRS MLC claimed that the state government decided to bring an ordinance to amend the Panchayat Raj Act 2018 for 42 per cent BC reservation after the Telangana Jagruthi took up the issue.

"When there was a delay by the Tamil Nadu Governor to clear the reservation Bills, the Stalin government moved the court to secure orders for providing more than 50 per cent reservation to all sections," she said.

She slammed the BJP for not "extending support" for 42 per cent reservation to BCs. "BJP talks of BC CM, BC PM, but it has no sincerity on BC reservation," she said.

Kavitha stated that there are two Central ministers from Telangana, but they have achieved nothing for the state.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana K Kavitha Telangana  Telangana News BC Reservation Backward Class Backward Class Reservation
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
‘You Hug Them While We Condemn’: Kharge Targets Modi Over Pak, Questions 'Silence' On Trump's Claims
India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget