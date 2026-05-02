‘No Religion For Roads’: Tejasvi Surya Slams Rs 600 Cr Minority Colony Plan In Karnataka

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka cabinet also approved excise reforms for public health.

Tejasvi Surya On Minority Colony Plan: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka Government over its decision to earmark Rs 600 crore for the development of “minority colonies,” questioning both its constitutional validity and broader social impact. Surya argued that public funds should not be allocated based on religious identity and demanded clarity on the legal basis for such a move. He asked under which constitutional provision the state could justify exclusive spending for “minority colonies” instead of focusing on all economically disadvantaged areas using objective criteria.

‘Infrastructure Has No Religion,’ Says Surya

Taking aim at the concept itself, Surya challenged the classification of infrastructure along religious lines. He said that while individuals may identify with a faith, public assets cannot. According to him, assigning religious identity to roads, drains, and neighborhoods is fundamentally flawed, as per reports.

He further questioned how the government could justify labeling specific geographies as “minority colonies,” asking whether such categorisation risks encouraging social division rather than inclusive development. The BJP leader also warned that the move could unintentionally promote ghettoisation by formally separating communities through policy design.

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Constitutional Questions Raised

Surya framed his criticism within the context of constitutional safeguards, pointing to Article 14 of the Indian Constitution and Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. He questioned how a religion-linked financial package aligns with the principles of equality before the law and non-discrimination.

He also raised concerns about exclusion, asking why similarly underdeveloped areas inhabited by Hindus, Dalits, SC/STs, OBCs, and other communities would not receive comparable benefits if the objective is purely developmental.

Segregation Concerns and Political Messaging

The BJP MP cautioned that officially distinguishing between “minority” and “majority” localities could institutionalise segregation. He questioned why religion should be the determining factor for development benefits and likened the approach to divisive frameworks of the past, including the logic behind the Two-Nation Theory.

His remarks suggest a broader concern that governance models based on religious categorisation could revive ideological divisions that India moved beyond after independence.

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Karnataka’s ₹600 Crore Development Push

The Karnataka cabinet approved the ₹600 crore allocation on Thursday as part of a targeted development initiative spanning 2026–2028. The plan is set to cover multiple urban areas, including Bengaluru, and will be implemented across 11 city corporations under a special package from the Chief Minister.

Officials maintain that the scheme aims to improve infrastructure and living conditions in underserved localities, though critics argue the criteria for selection remains contentious.

Parallel Excise Reforms Target Social Costs

Alongside the development package, the state unveiled draft reforms to its excise policy, signalling a shift toward a more public health-oriented framework. The proposal seeks to align alcohol pricing with its broader societal impact, including costs linked to accidents, domestic violence, and health issues.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, while alcohol generates ₹34,600 crore annually, the associated social costs are estimated at ₹51,000 crore. The reforms introduce measures such as strength-based taxation, QR-enabled tracking of supply chains, simplified digital licensing, and stricter location norms for retail outlets near schools and hospitals.