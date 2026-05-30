Saket Building Collapse: Delhi CM Says Rescue Efforts Underway For Trapped Victims

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped in the building collapse near Saket Metro Station.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the building's collapse at 7.44 pm. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro Station.

Expressing her concern about the incident, Gupta stated that the situation is being closely monitored.

"Teams from NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing," Gupta said in a post on X.

The chief minister emphasised that every effort is being made to rescue those trapped and to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

Gupta further informed that all concerned agencies are coordinating their efforts, ensuring that the safety and well-being of every citizen remain the highest priority.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)