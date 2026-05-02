A wedding procession turned tragic after a groom was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur on Friday evening, triggering panic in the area.

The incident occurred near Bibipur village under the Khetasarai police station limits around 7 pm when the 27-year-old victim, identified as Azad Bind, was on his way to his wedding, news agency PTI reported.

Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava, masked attackers on a motorcycle intercepted the groom’s vehicle and opened fire.

"The assailants overtook the vehicle and fired multiple rounds targeting the groom. He sustained serious injuries," he said.

The attackers fled immediately after the shooting. The injured groom was rushed to a district hospital by family members and others in the procession, where doctors declared him dead.

Bride’s Relative Among Accused, Say Police

Senior Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said preliminary investigation pointed to personal opposition to the marriage as a possible motive. He said that a relative of the bride was unhappy with marriage and attacked the groom during the procession.

"A report of gunfire at a wedding procession in the Kheta Sarai police station area was reported. Upon investigation, it was found that a youth named Azad Bind's wedding procession was heading towards this area. A relative of the bride, Pradeep Bind, was unhappy with the marriage and, along with his associate Ravi Yadav, arrived on a motorcycle and fired at the groom, resulting in his death upon reaching the hospital," Singh said.

"Based on the complaint from the family, a case has been registered under the relevant sections. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and their swift apprehension is expected," he added.

Police launch manhunt

Police teams have been deployed to trace the accused, and raids are underway, officials said, adding that the motive is being further investigated.

"Teams have been formed to trace the accused and raids are being conducted. The motive behind the killing is being ascertained," an officer said.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Authorities are examining all angles, including personal enmity, as efforts continue to apprehend the accused and establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

Samajwadi Party Slams Law And Order

The incident drew sharp reactions from opposition leaders, with Samajwadi Party's Rakesh Maurya criticising the state’s law and order situation.

"The way a groom was killed after stopping his car, is a huge challenge to the system and administration... While the government claims that law and order are in place, murder takes place openly on a highway during a wedding procession... This is completely condemnable... I demand that the police immediately arrest the accused and take strict action," he said.