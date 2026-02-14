Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to extend all necessary assistance, coordinate with local law enforcement, and provide support to the family of a 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student who has gone missing in California, the US.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, hailing from Karnataka, has been reported missing in Berkeley since the morning of February 12, officials said.

In a letter to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh said Saketh is enrolled in the Master of Science programme at the University of California, Berkeley.

According to information received from his family and housemates, his whereabouts remain unknown despite a formal complaint being lodged with the Berkeley Police Department, the February 13 letter stated.

Given the critical nature of the situation and the mounting anxiety of his family in Karnataka, she requested the ministry’s intervention and support.

"It is requested that the Ministry of External Affairs, through the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, extend all necessary assistance, including coordination with local law enforcement and facilitation of support to the family," Rajneesh said.

When contacted, Saketh’s father, Sreenivasaiah, said he had submitted a memorandum to the state government requesting steps to help locate his missing son.

He said he last spoke to Saketh on February 9 and later learned from his roommates that he had been missing since the morning of February 12.

The police are actively investigating the case; however, his whereabouts remain unknown.

"We still haven’t been able to locate him. We are in touch with his roommates and others. We have written to the government seeking support and assistance to find our son," he told PTI.

When asked whether he would travel to the US, Sreenivasaiah said he was considering it.

In a letter to Rajneesh seeking the state government’s cooperation and assistance, Saketh’s parents stated that his housemates had searched all known places and, after confirming he was untraceable, lodged a formal complaint with the Berkeley Police Department.

Meanwhile, Yashovardhan Singh Thakur, Assistant Section Officer (Community Affairs) at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, confirmed that the mission is coordinating with the Berkeley Police Department to provide updates and assistance in the search.

In an official communication dated February 14, Thakur said he had spoken to Saketh’s father, Sreenivasaiah, and his brother, Sudhamshu, and had taken updates from his roommate, Baneet Singh, regarding the search.

"We are in touch with Saketh’s family and his roommate. We have also contacted the Berkeley Police Department to get updates regarding the case and are providing all possible assistance from the mission in the search for Saketh," he said.

Thakur further stated that the police have so far recovered his laptop, bag, and passport near the Anza Lake area and are searching for Saketh. He added that he would promptly update the parties concerned as soon as there is any development.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)