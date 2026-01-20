Who Is K Ramachandra Rao? Karnataka DGP Suspended After Objectionable Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Karnataka Director General of Police K. Ramachandra Rao has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after a video allegedly showing him behaving inappropriately with a woman inside his office went viral on social media. The senior IPS officer, who heads the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), has been suspended as the state government ordered a probe into the matter.

The footage, which allegedly shows Rao in a compromising position while in uniform, has triggered widespread outrage and renewed scrutiny of the officer, who has previously faced questions over his alleged links to a high-profile gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter.

What The Viral Video Shows And Rao’s Response

Ramachandra Rao has categorically denied the authenticity of the video, calling it “false and fabricated.” Speaking to reporters, he expressed disbelief over the emergence of the footage. “I am also thinking about how and when it happened and who did it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it,” he said.

When asked whether the video could be from an earlier period, Rao suggested it might date back several years. “Old means, eight years ago, when I was in Belagavi,” he said, without offering further details.

Who Is K Ramachandra Rao?

Rao is the father of Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail after being arrested in a sensational gold smuggling case. During the initial fallout from that case, Ramachandra Rao was accused of helping his stepdaughter, allegations he has consistently denied.

At the time the smuggling case surfaced, Rao was heading the Karnataka Police Housing Corporation and was sent on compulsory leave. The state government later revoked that order and transferred him as DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. Ranya Rao has also denied any role played by her father in the alleged smuggling operation.

Reacting to the latest controversy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would not shield any officer and that action would follow the outcome of the investigation. “I will get this investigated. I got to know earlier today. We will take disciplinary action. However tall the officer is, he is not above the law. We will first investigate and then take action,” the chief minister said.