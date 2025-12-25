Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘I Pray For Peace To The Souls Of The Departed’: Karnataka CM Responds To Chitradurga Crash

‘I Pray For Peace To The Souls Of The Departed’: Karnataka CM Responds To Chitradurga Crash

After a sleeper bus burst into flames in Chitradurga, killing nine, Karnataka CM said the tragedy shook everyone and promised a detailed inquiry into the cause of the accident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least nine people lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district after a private sleeper coach bus collided head-on with a container lorry and caught fire. The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and left several passengers injured. The horrific nature of the incident, in which passengers were burned alive, has shocked the state and raised serious concerns about nighttime highway safety. 

Karnataka Chief Minister reacted strongly to the tragedy and called for a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident.

Chitradurga Bus Accident: CM Expresses Grief, Orders Probe

Reacting to the Chitradurga bus accident, the Karnataka Chief Minister said the news of several passengers being burned alive had left hearts trembling. He described the incident as deeply heartbreaking, especially as many of the victims were travelling home for Christmas leave.

The Chief Minister said the journey of those returning home had ended in an unimaginable tragedy. Expressing condolences, he prayed for peace for the souls of the deceased and said he stood in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones.

He also stressed that a thorough investigation must be conducted to uncover the exact cause of the accident. The Chief Minister said such incidents demand accountability and careful examination to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Karnataka Bus Lorry Collision Leaves Nine Dead

The Karnataka bus lorry collision took place on the Bengaluru-Gokarna route during the night. Police said the sleeper coach bus was carrying 32 passengers when it collided with a container lorry. The impact triggered a massive fire, and the bus was engulfed in flames within moments, trapping passengers inside.

Preliminary findings suggest that the lorry may have crossed the central divider, possibly after the driver fell asleep. The lorry driver died on the spot. Nine bus passengers were charred to death, while 21 others were injured and taken to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga.

A survivor said the bus left Bengaluru around 11:30 pm and the crash happened at about 2 am. He managed to escape by breaking a window as the fire spread rapidly. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of night travel and driver fatigue on highways.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Also read
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Bus Accident Cities
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget