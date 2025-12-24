Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘No CM Row In Karnataka, I’m Happy As Deputy CM,’ Says DK Shivakumar

‘No CM Row In Karnataka, I’m Happy As Deputy CM,’ Says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed leadership change rumours, saying there is no chief ministerial row and his Delhi visit was purely for administrative work.

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed speculation about a leadership change in the state, asserting that there is no chief ministerial row and that he is content to continue as Deputy CM.

Addressing the media at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi, Shivakumar said rumours about internal differences or meetings with the Congress high command exist only in the media.

"I am not meeting anyone in the AICC high command. I am happy to continue as the Deputy Chief Minister. I love to be a party worker," he said, shutting down questions on a possible leadership change or a rotational chief ministership in Karnataka.

Responding to repeated media queries, Shivakumar emphasised that no names should be speculated and that any decision regarding leadership rests entirely with the Congress party. "Any day, the Congress party can take a decision. Whatever the leadership decides will be accepted," he said.

On questions related to Priyanka Gandhi's role or speculation about her as a prime ministerial candidate, Shivakumar said, "I am not aware of these issues. My leader is the AICC president, and my leader of opposition is Rahul Gandhi."

He also declined to comment on issues such as air pollution, stating that he did not wish to make remarks outside his brief. On questions about a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, he advised reporters to speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Deputy CM reiterated that his visit to Delhi was purely administrative and not political.

A day earlier, Shivakumar had clarified that he was in the national capital to meet Union Ministers regarding state-related issues, including irrigation and urban development.

"I have not come here for politics. I don't want to comment on other political issues which are not on the cards now," he said. The renewed speculation comes as the Karnataka government recently crossed the halfway mark of its term, reviving rumours of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing arrangement. However, Shivakumar categorically rejected any such discussions. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Politics Karnataka Deputy CM CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections
Finally We Come Together: Thackeray Siblings Join Forces Ahead OF Mumbai Civic Elections
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
BMC Elections 2026: Thackeray Brothers Unite to Challenge BJP in BMC Polls
Breaking News: Lalit Modi Shares Video With Vijay Mallya, Sparks Outrage Over ‘Fugitive’ Remark
Breaking News: Junk Food Claims Child’s Life in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh; Doctors Issue Urgent Warning
Breaking News: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 36-Ball Century, Breaks 39-Year-Old Record in Indian Cricket
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget