Karnataka Bus Accident Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims

HomeCitiesKarnataka Bus Accident Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Victims

PM Modi condoled the deaths in the Karnataka bus accident and announced financial aid for victims, as a speeding truck collision left several passengers burnt alive in Chitradurga.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 11:09 AM (IST)

Karnataka Bus Accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

At least nine people were killed when a bus burst into flames after it was hit by a speeding truck in Chitradurga district early Thursday. The bus was carrying 32 passengers and most of them were burnt alive, according to police.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

