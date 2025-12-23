Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kannur Murder-Suicide: Forensic Report Finds Poison, Note Cites Family Dispute

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
Four members of a family were found dead at their residence in Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday, news agency PTI reported, citing local police. The deceased include a 36-year-old man, his 56-year-old mother, and his two minor children.

The bodies were discovered at the family’s house in Ramanthali. Police said the man and the elderly woman were found hanging, while the two children were found lying on the floor, according to preliminary information.

The adults were identified as Kaladharan KT (36) and his mother, Usha KT (56). The children were aged six and two, the report said.

Poison Administered Before Deaths: Police

Payyannur police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials said initial findings suggest that the two children were administered poison before the adults died by hanging.

According to post-mortem reports, the children had been poisoned, a police officer said.

“Subsequently, Kaladharan and Usha also consumed poison and later died by hanging,” the officer added.

The bodies were handed over to the family on Tuesday following the completion of post-mortem examinations.

Suicide Note Flags Marital Discord

Police said a suicide note recovered from the house pointed to marital issues between Kaladharan and his wife, who had been living separately for the past eight months.

According to investigators, a court had granted custody of the children to Kaladharan’s wife. However, the children reportedly wished to stay with their father and had returned to his home recently.

Prior Complaint Under POCSO Act

In another significant development, police said Kaladharan’s wife had earlier filed a complaint against his father, alleging that he had misbehaved with the children.

Based on the complaint, Kaladharan’s father was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police added that the children’s grandfather was living elsewhere with relatives and was not present in the house when the deaths occurred.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
