Who Is Ishika Taneja, The Actor Turned Spiritual Leader Found At The VHP Protest In Delhi?

Actor and former beauty queen Ishika Taneja was among those spotted at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 23, drawing attention to her transition from the entertainment industry to a more overtly spiritual and religious public role.

VHP Protest Over Killing of Hindu Youth in Bangladesh

The protest was organised by the VHP and Bajrang Dal to condemn the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu garment factory worker, in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district. According to reports, Das was beaten by a mob on December 18 over alleged blasphemy, hanged from a tree and his body later set on fire.

Hundreds of protesters carrying saffron flags gathered near the high-security Bangladesh High Commission area, raising slogans against the Bangladesh government and demanding international pressure to ensure the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country. Police deployed around 1,500 personnel and multiple layers of barricades to prevent the demonstrators from reaching the mission. Minor scuffles were reported as protesters attempted to push past barricades, but police managed to stop them around 800 metres away.

Ishika Taneja’s Presence at the Protest

Ishika Taneja’s presence at the protest drew particular attention on social media and among observers, as she has recently announced her decision to step away from acting and focus on promoting Sanatan Dharma. She has publicly stated that she does not consider herself a sadhvi, but identifies as a Sanatani committed to spiritual pursuits.

From Pageants to Films

Ishika Taneja is a former Miss World Tourism and Miss India titleholder and has built a significant following on social media, with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. In 2016, she received the President’s Award for being among 100 successful women in India, presented by then President Pranab Mukherjee.

In cinema, she is best known for her role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2017 film Indu Sarkar, where her performance drew praise. She later appeared in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Hadh, gaining recognition among OTT audiences.

Guinness World Record and Shift Towards Spirituality

Beyond films, Taneja’s name is also listed in the Guinness Book of Records for completing 60 full-face airbrush makeup applications on 60 models in 60 minutes.

She has since announced her retirement from mainstream acting, saying her focus is now on religious and spiritual work. According to an NDTV report, Taneja has indicated that she may consider working on religious films in the future if they align with her aim of promoting Sanatan Dharma.

Her appearance at the VHP protest marks one of her most visible public engagements since declaring her shift away from the glamour industry, placing her at the intersection of celebrity, spirituality and contemporary political protest.