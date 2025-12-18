Kainchi Dham Road Accident: Car Falls Into Deep Ravine Near Niglat, 3 Pilgrims Dead

A tragic road accident happened on Wednesday near the famous Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand. A car carrying pilgrims from Pilibhit to Kainchi Dham lost control and fell into a deep ravine near Niglat on the Almora-Bhowali National Highway. The accident was very severe. Three people died on the spot, while five others were seriously injured.

After getting information, the police, administration, and local villagers reached the location and started a rescue operation. The injured were taken to Bhawali Community Health Centre for treatment.

Kainchi Dham Road Accident Near Niglat On Almora-Bhowali Highway

According to reports, a group of devotees from the Pilibhit area of Bareilly were travelling by car to visit Kainchi Dham. When the car reached near Niglat on the Bhawali-Almora National Highway, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

The car slipped off the road and fell into a deep ditch. Due to the depth of the ravine, the car was badly damaged, and all passengers inside suffered serious injuries.

Local villagers noticed the accident and immediately informed the police. Soon after, police personnel, administration officials, and villagers reached the spot. With the help of local residents, the injured passengers were pulled out of the ravine. They were rushed to the Bhawali Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical care.

Police Inspector Prakash Singh Mehra said that a total of eight people were travelling in the car. All of them were taken to the hospital for treatment after the rescue operation.

Kainchi Dham Road Accident Victims Taken To Hospital, Three Dead

The injured passengers included Rishi Patel (7), son of Rahul Patel, resident of Bareilly Airport, Air Force Pilibhit Road, Izzatnagar; Swati (20), daughter of Bhupraram; Akshay (20), son of Chandan Singh Patel; Jyoti (25), wife of Karan; Karan (25), son of Jitendra; and Rahul Patel (35), son of Bhupraram. Ganga Devi (56), wife of Bhupraram; Brijesh Kumari (26), daughter of Rahul Patel; and Nancy Gangwar (24), daughter of Jaipal Singh, were also taken to the hospital.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar from CHC Bhawali confirmed that Ganga Devi, Nancy Gangwar, and Brijesh Kumari had died before reaching the hospital. After giving first aid, the five seriously injured patients were referred to a higher medical centre in Haldwani for better treatment.

Police have started an investigation to find the cause of the accident. The rising number of accidents on mountain roads has once again raised concerns about road safety and the need for extra caution while travelling.