Nainital: Three Killed As Car Returning From Wedding Falls Into Gorge Near Kainchi Dham

A major road accident occurred near Kainchi Dham in Nainital district, Uttarakhand, after a car carrying members of a wedding party lost control and plunged nearly 60 metres into a deep gorge. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was left completely mangled.

As soon as information about the crash reached authorities, SDRF personnel and local police rushed to the spot.

Car Was Going To Haldwani

The Khairna police outpost was alerted around midnight on Saturday (22 November) that an SUV had fallen into a gorge near Kainchi Dham. The vehicle was reportedly en route from Almora to Haldwani. An SDRF team led by Inspector Rajesh Joshi from the Khairna post was immediately deployed. The vehicle was located in the ravine at a place called Rati Ghat.

The rescue operation was extremely challenging due to the steep terrain, uneven rocky slopes, and pitch darkness. Using ropes and stretchers, the SDRF team carefully descended into the gorge to reach the victims.

One Rescued, Three Dead In Accident

Rescuers found one injured man, identified as Manoj Kumar of Almora, and carried him to safety before sending him to the hospital in an 108 ambulance.

Tragically, three others died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Sanjay Bisht, Surendra Bhandari, and Pushkar Bhaisora, all residents of Almora. Their bodies were recovered from the gorge and handed over to local police.

What was supposed to be a journey filled with celebration for the wedding party ended in heartbreaking tragedy. Locals praised the SDRF team for carrying out the rescue despite the hazardous conditions and darkness.