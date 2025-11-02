Delhi Tourist Killed In Road Crash While Returning From Kainchi Dham Temple

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Tourist Killed In Road Crash While Returning From Kainchi Dham Temple

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A tempo traveller carrying tourists plunged into a gorge at Dogaon on the Nainital–Haldwani road late Saturday night, killing two people and injuring 16 others.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Kumar (32), the driver from Rohtak, and Gaurav Bansal, a tourist from Delhi. The injured were rescued by police and locals and rushed to Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani with the help of 108 and other ambulances.

According to officials, a group of 16 tourists from Badarpur Border, Delhi, had recently visited Kainchi Dham to offer prayers at the Baba Neem Karoli temple. Around 10 pm on Saturday, while returning to Delhi, their vehicle went out of control near Matiyali Bend in Dogaon and fell into a deep gorge.

Hearing the commotion, passersby alerted the police. Jyolikot outpost in-charge Shyam Singh Bora and his team reached the spot and conducted a two-hour-long rescue operation to pull the injured out of the ravine. Among the injured were a one-year-old child and the driver’s assistant.

The impact of the crash was severe, and the driver reportedly died on the spot. SSP Manjunath TC later visited the hospital to check on the condition of the injured.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Nainital Accident Kainchi Dham Delhi Tourist Uttarakhand
