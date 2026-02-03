Five JNU PhD Scholars Barred For Two Semesters For Damaging Facial Recognition Device

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended five PhD scholars for two semesters, including four office bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU). The university administration stated that the students were found guilty of damaging a Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) device installed at the entrance of the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library on November 21, 2025.

According to the suspension order, action has been taken against Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, Aditi Mishra, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali, and Nitish Kumar. The order clearly states that all five students are “debarred” from the campus with immediate effect, meaning they will not be allowed to enter the university premises during the suspension period.

Students Also Slapped With Financial Penalty

In addition to the suspension, the university has imposed a financial penalty on the students. As per the order, each student has been fined ₹20,000. The JNU administration said strict action was necessary in this case as it involved damage to public property, adding that such measures are aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

When contacted, JNU officials confirmed that suspension letters had been issued to the students. However, the administration declined to provide further details regarding the reasoning behind the decision or the next steps in the process, with officials refusing to comment further on the matter.

Campus Tensions Rise After Disciplinary Action

The decision has triggered unrest within the JNU campus and student political circles, with resentment visible among JNUSU-affiliated students and supporters over the disciplinary action.

On the other hand, the university administration has maintained that rules apply equally to everyone and violations will invite action. It remains to be seen whether the affected students will challenge the decision or how the matter progresses in the days ahead.