Five JNU PhD Scholars Barred For Two Semesters For Damaging Facial Recognition Device

JNU suspended five PhD scholars, including four JNUSU office bearers, for two semesters and fined them ₹20,000 each for damaging a Facial Recognition Technology device at the library in November 2025.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has suspended five PhD scholars for two semesters, including four office bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU). The university administration stated that the students were found guilty of damaging a Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) device installed at the entrance of the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library on November 21, 2025.

According to the suspension order, action has been taken against Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, Aditi Mishra, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali, and Nitish Kumar. The order clearly states that all five students are “debarred” from the campus with immediate effect, meaning they will not be allowed to enter the university premises during the suspension period.

Students Also Slapped With Financial Penalty

In addition to the suspension, the university has imposed a financial penalty on the students. As per the order, each student has been fined ₹20,000. The JNU administration said strict action was necessary in this case as it involved damage to public property, adding that such measures are aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

When contacted, JNU officials confirmed that suspension letters had been issued to the students. However, the administration declined to provide further details regarding the reasoning behind the decision or the next steps in the process, with officials refusing to comment further on the matter.

Campus Tensions Rise After Disciplinary Action

The decision has triggered unrest within the JNU campus and student political circles, with resentment visible among JNUSU-affiliated students and supporters over the disciplinary action.

On the other hand, the university administration has maintained that rules apply equally to everyone and violations will invite action. It remains to be seen whether the affected students will challenge the decision or how the matter progresses in the days ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were five JNU PhD scholars suspended?

The scholars were suspended for damaging a Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) device at the library entrance. The university administration found them guilty of this act.

What is the duration of the scholars' suspension?

The five PhD scholars have been suspended for two semesters. They are also debarred from entering the university campus during this period.

Are there any financial penalties imposed on the suspended students?

Yes, each of the five students has been fined ₹20,000. This financial penalty is in addition to their suspension from the campus.

Which JNUSU office bearers were among those suspended?

Four office bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) were among the five scholars suspended. Their names are mentioned in the suspension order.

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
JNU News JNU
Photo Gallery

