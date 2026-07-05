Jharkhand to Unveil Draft AI Policy 2026, Pitch Ranchi IT Park at National Consultation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jharkhand hosts National Consultation on digital governance, AI.

Ranchi IT Park pitched, offering attractive investment incentives.

Draft AI Policy unveils plan for state AI mission.

The Department of Information Technology & e-Governance, Government of Jharkhand, will host the National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026 in New Delhi on July 8-9, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, technology firms and domain experts to deliberate on the future of digital governance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate the event and outline Jharkhand's vision of building a digitally empowered, technology-driven and citizen-centric state. The consultation aims to position Jharkhand as a leader in harnessing AI not merely as a technological advancement but as a catalyst for good governance, efficient public service delivery and inclusive development.

Nearly 100 leading Indian and global technology companies, along with senior officials from the Jharkhand government, are expected to participate in focused discussions on the opening day.

Ranchi IT Park To Be Showcased To Investors

A key highlight of the consultation will be the national investment pitch for the proposed Ranchi IT Park, which the state will present as a strategic destination for IT and IT-enabled services.

Spread across 100.97 acres of contiguous, litigation-free government land in Ranchi's Core Capital Area, the IT Park is strategically located next to IIM Ranchi and close to Birsa Munda Airport. The government will also showcase Jharkhand's growing talent pool, with more than 20,000 IT graduates entering the workforce every year.

Officials will highlight the incentives available under the Jharkhand IT Policy 2023, including 50% capital investment reimbursement, 100% exemption on stamp duty, and a 100% waiver of electricity duty, positioning the state among the most attractive investment destinations in eastern India.

The inaugural session will also be attended by the Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Secretary of Information Technology & e-Governance, and senior executives from leading technology companies.

Draft AI Policy 2026 To Be Unveiled

The Department will also present the Draft AI Policy 2026 for stakeholder consultation. The proposed five-year framework (2026-2031) aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the responsible and scalable adoption of AI across government departments.

The draft proposes establishing a State AI Mission, chaired by the Chief Minister, with JAP-IT serving as the nodal agency. It also envisages the creation of a Jharkhand AI Cloud, interoperable with the Government of India's IndiaAI ecosystem, to support AI-driven governance.

The policy outlines AI-enabled applications across multiple departments to improve operational efficiency, strengthen governance and enhance citizen service delivery.

AI-Centred Governance Vision

Jharkhand's AI strategy is built around four priority sectors—governance, agriculture and rural livelihoods, healthcare, and mineral resource administration—in line with the Centre's vision of "AI for All."

The consultation will also showcase the proposed Chief Minister's Data Intelligence Platform (CM-DIP), an AI-powered platform designed to integrate departmental data, enable real-time monitoring and support evidence-based policymaking.

The platform is expected to feature multilingual citizen interfaces through WhatsApp and Panchayat Bhavan digital kiosks, backed by an Integrated Control and Command Centre, to make governance more responsive, transparent and citizen-centric.

Through the National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026, the Jharkhand government aims to position the state as an emerging hub for digital innovation, AI-led governance and technology investment while strengthening partnerships with industry, academia and technology leaders to accelerate its digital transformation.