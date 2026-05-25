12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead On Way To Madrassa In J&K’s Budgam; Rape, Murder Suspected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 12-year-old girl's body found near home after madrasa disappearance.

Police suspect rape and murder; investigation is ongoing.

Extensive search, tracker dogs, and CCTV analysis underway.

Officials urge against spreading rumors and victim's identity.

Shock and grief swept through central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday after the body of a 12-year-old girl, who had gone missing a day earlier while heading to a local madrasa, was recovered close to her home.

Police said the minor had left for a madrasa in Galwanpora village on Saturday to learn the Quran, but did not return home, following which a missing complaint was lodged later in the evening.

Her body was recovered on Sunday morning barely 200 metres from her house, triggering outrage and demands for justice from local residents and community leaders.

Police Suspect Rape and Murder

Budgam Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hariprasad K.K. said the girl’s body was found at around 7:15 am on Sunday and was later sent for postmortem examination.

According to the SSP, preliminary findings suggest the case appears to involve rape and murder.

“A kidnapping case involving a minor girl had been registered and search operations continued through the night. Unfortunately, the girl’s body was found this morning. Prima facie, this appears to be a case of rape and murder,” the officer said.

Police added that relevant sections of law have now been added to the FIR.

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Massive Search and Investigation Underway

The SSP said the investigation remains at an early stage and extensive search operations are continuing in and around the area where the body was found.

Tracker dogs have been deployed within a one-kilometre radius of the recovery site, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined as part of the investigation.

Police are also questioning local suspects and simultaneously collecting and verifying evidence linked to the case.

Calling it the “top priority” for Budgam Police, the SSP said all available manpower and investigative expertise were being deployed to solve the case.

Police Appeal Against Rumours, Sharing Victim’s Identity

The police appealed to the public not to circulate unverified claims or misinformation related to the incident.

Officials also urged people and media organisations not to share the minor victim’s identity, photographs or personal details on social media platforms or in news reports.

The girl was laid to rest on Sunday, with demands for justice raised during the funeral procession. Local MLA Agha Muntazir Mehdi reportedly led the funeral prayers.

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Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Says ‘Heartbroken’ by Incident

Reacting to the incident, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he was “heartbroken and deeply disturbed” by the tragedy.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are deeply painful and have shaken the conscience of every human being,” he said.

Mirwaiz added that such incidents create fear, sorrow and deep anxiety among people and require serious reflection at every level of society.

“If our children cannot feel safe even while going out for education and guidance, then what are we becoming as a society?” he asked.

He also demanded a transparent and time-bound investigation and called for the harshest punishment under the law for those responsible.