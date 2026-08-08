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English NewsCitiesTelangana Man Alleges Wife Plotted His Murder With Lover, Found Chats On Phone

Telangana Man Alleges Wife Plotted His Murder With Lover, Found Chats On Phone

A Telangana man alleged his wife plotted his murder with another man, after he found chats discussing a plan to make his death appear accidental. Police registered a zero FIR and are investigating.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 10:59 PM (IST)

A private employee in Khammam district of Telangana has complained to police that his wife was allegedly plotting to kill him with the help of another man.

The complainant, who works at a private hospital in Khammam, told police that he recently found his wife in the company of the man and questioned her about it. She did not respond, police said on Saturday.

He later found chats on a messaging app on her phone that allegedly detailed a plan to kill him and make his death appear accidental.

The man, who married in 2016, has two daughters.

He told police that he became aware of his wife's alleged relationship with the man after he questioned her over what he said was her failure to properly care for him and their daughters.

The alleged paramour works for a courier service in Khammam.

The man lodged a complaint with police in Dornakal in his native Mahabubabad district, where a zero FIR was registered. The case was later transferred to Khammam, where he resides.

Further investigation is underway, police said. 

This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIR Telangana News CRime News Telangana Man
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