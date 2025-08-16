A retired Indian Army officer died on Friday after he was hit by a car and got dragged for several feet after getting stuck under the vehicle in Jaipur. The horrifying incident, which took place on August 15 morning, was caught on CCTV.

The deceased, identified as Narsaram Jajra, was going to Chitrakoot Stadium on his bicycle, when the incident occurred. The car driver was recklessly driving and rammed the officer from behind.

The car fled the spot, while Jajra died on the spot after being crushed under the car.

According to a report by India Today, the car was being driven by a woman and her child was sitting in the passenger seat. Police have managed to identify the driver from the CCTV footage.

Just days ago, a 15-year-old boy was killed after the bike he was riding a pillion was rammed by a truck near Nai Mata Temple in Jaipur. The boy, identified as Safan Baig, died on the spot. His cousin, however, who was riding the bike, survived with injuries.

In another incident that took place earlier this year, three people were killed and six others were critically injured after an SUV crushed at least nine pedestrians on a busy road in Jaipur.

The accused driver, Usman Khan, was later arrested. Investigation revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving. The car had hit everything that came in its path. CCTV footage showed the vehicle hitting pedestrians, two-wheelers, and even parked vehicles.

The incident also sparked protests in the area, with the BJP claiming that the accused driver was associated with Congress.