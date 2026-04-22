30-Year-Old Influencer With 2 Crore Followers Found Dead At Home In Ghaziabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Divyanka Sirohi found unconscious, declared dead by doctor.

Family reported her feeling unwell before finding her unresponsive.

Sirohi gained fame with dance videos during the pandemic.

A 30-year-old social media influencer with over two crore followers died at her residence in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension late Tuesday night, leaving her family in shock.

Divyanka Sirohi, a Haryana-based actor and social media figure born in Bulandshahr, was living with her family at Sanchar Residency in Raj Nagar Extension.

According to her family, she complained of feeling unwell on Tuesday afternoon. After having lunch, she went to her room while her brother stepped out for work. When he returned at night, she was found unconscious.

The family said her body had stiffened. There were no visible injury marks, except for slight swelling on her head. She was rushed to a doctor, where she was declared dead.

Rose To Fame During Covid Period

Divyanka began creating content during the Covid-19 pandemic, posting dance videos on Haryanvi songs. Her popularity grew rapidly, and she amassed over two crore followers on social media platforms.

Family In Shock

She is survived by her parents, sister and brother. Her family said they are unable to come to terms with her sudden death, describing her as a cheerful young woman who was active and engaged in everything she did.

Divyanka had completed an MBA, and her family said she approached every task with dedication.

Last Rites Performed

Her last rites were conducted at the Moksha Sthali Hindon cremation ground in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.