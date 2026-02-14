Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIndore Horror: Missing MBA Student Found Dead in Classmate’s Rented House, Suspect Boyfriend Missing

Indore Horror: Missing MBA Student Found Dead in Classmate's Rented House, Suspect Boyfriend Missing

Police suspect strangulation and are searching for the boyfriend, the prime suspect. The

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 24-year-old MBA student who had been missing for two days was found dead inside her male classmate’s rented house in Indore on Friday, in a case that has shaken the city.

Police suspect she was strangled and are treating her alleged boyfriend, who remains untraceable, as the main accused. A manhunt is under way to locate him.

Foul Smell Leads to Grim Discovery

The victim, a Master of Business Administration student at a local college, had left home on February 11, telling her family she was attending a birthday party. When she failed to return, her family lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Pandharinath police station.

The case took a chilling turn when residents in Dwarkapuri alerted police about a foul smell emanating from a locked house in their neighbourhood. Officers forced entry into the property and discovered the woman’s body inside.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shri Krishna Lalchandani told PTI that the body was found naked and appeared to be around two days old.

“She appeared to have died two days ago due to strangling, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem,” he said.

Investigators believe the murder may have occurred around the time she was reported missing.

Allegations of Blackmail and Private Photos

The victim’s father has alleged that the suspect had been pressuring his daughter for money and had threatened to leak her private photographs if she did not comply. According to him, the situation may have escalated when the accused allegedly shared objectionable pictures in her college WhatsApp group.

Police have confirmed that the suspect, originally from Mandsaur and living in rented accommodation in Indore, is the prime suspect. Officers suspect the killing may have stemmed from a dispute in their romantic relationship.

“We suspect the murder was committed due to a rift in their romantic relationship,” DCP Lalchandani said.

Days after reporting her missing, the family was called to identify the body. In a heart-wrenching detail, her father said he recognised his daughter from her socks.

The accused remains absconding. Police are examining digital evidence, including mobile phones and online communications, as part of the investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How was the missing MBA student found?

She was discovered deceased in a locked house in Dwarkapuri after residents alerted police to a foul smell. Officers forced entry and found her body inside.

What is the suspected cause of death?

Police suspect she was strangled. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Who is the main suspect in the case?

The main suspect is her alleged boyfriend, a male classmate. He is currently untraceable, and a manhunt is underway.

Were there any allegations made by the victim's father?

Yes, the victim's father alleged the suspect pressured her for money and threatened to leak private photos. He also stated the suspect may have shared objectionable pictures in a college WhatsApp group.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indore News MP News
