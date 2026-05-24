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HomeCitiesPunjab Police ASI Shot Dead While Heading To Work In Amritsar, Personal Enmity Angle Under Probe

Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead While Heading To Work In Amritsar, Personal Enmity Angle Under Probe

An ASI was shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area.

By : Sachin Kumar | Updated at : 24 May 2026 10:52 AM (IST)

Joga Singh, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Punjab Traffic Police, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Amritsar district on Sunday morning while he was travelling to duty on his scooter.

According to police, the attackers opened fire on the officer near Hamza village under the jurisdiction of Majitha police station.

The ASI sustained critical gunshot injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

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Senior Officers Reach Spot

Following the incident, senior police officials rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area as part of the investigation.

Police teams have begun examining CCTV footage installed near the crime scene and are conducting raids to trace the accused.

Suhail Qasim Mir confirmed the incident and shared details regarding the initial findings.

“Today morning, information about an incident has been received near Hamza village under Majitha police station, in which ASI Joga Singh, resident of Ganik-e-Banghar, Batala, who is currently posted in Amritsar Traffic Police, was going to Amritsar on his motorcycle. While going from Ganik-e-Banghar towards Amritsar, he was found shot,” the SSP said.

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Police Probe Multiple Angles

Investigators said the exact motive behind the killing is yet to be established.

According to the police, several angles, including personal enmity, a targeted attack, and road rage, are being examined.

“This incident happened some distance from the Batala-Majitha road and the exact causes of the incident are being ascertained. Because this incident happened on the side of the road, when the deceased was traveling, so all the possibilities including personal enmity, targeted attack and road rage are being investigated,” SSP Mir added.

Security agencies have intensified the search operation in the surrounding areas as efforts continue to identify and arrest those responsible for the killing.

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Published at : 24 May 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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Amritsar Punjab News PUNJAB
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