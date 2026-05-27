Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows Agarwal family celebrating, sparking outrage.

Father clarifies video predates fatal Porsche crash incident.

Victim's father criticizes celebrations, questions judicial process.

Two years after the fatal Pune Porsche crash that killed two people, a video showing the Agarwal family celebrating went viral on Wednesday, triggering fresh outrage online. Following the circulation of the footage across social media and television channels, the family issued a clarification claiming the clip was being presented out of context.

In a press note accessed by HT, Vishal Agarwal, father of the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche crash case, said the video was recorded in 2023, nearly a year before the incident.

“The factual aspect concerning the alleged video is that the said video was shot on 2nd September 2023 regarding the event i.e. my 25th wedding anniversary which was celebrated in Goa,” Agarwal said.

He further stated that reports suggesting the family was celebrating his release from jail were “false and misconceived.”

What The Viral Video Shows

The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms, showed members of the Agarwal family dancing and celebrating at what appeared to be a restaurant gathering.

The footage was widely circulated with claims that the family was celebrating Vishal Agarwal’s bail. In the clip, Agarwal can be seen dancing with relatives while guests cheer and clap in the background.

The rot in the society and governance explained in this one video.

Money makes the world go round, in India it makes those seeking justice keep running around circles while the criminals can do their merry dance. https://t.co/kHt7p5mBlP — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 27, 2026

The video prompted strong reactions online, including criticism from the family members of the victims who died in the crash.

Victim’s Father Reacts

Reacting to the video, Suresh Koshta, father of victim Ashwini Koshta, criticised both the celebrations and the judicial process.

“They are mocking common citizens,” he told ANI, alleging that the accused had little fear of the law.

“The Supreme Court should pass a judgment that instils fear of the law among people. If punishment awarded by the High Court is later overturned, it sends the wrong message,” he added.

Pune Porsche Crash Case

The Pune Porsche crash took place on May 19, 2024, when a 17-year-old boy allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol rammed a Porsche into a motorcycle in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area, killing two IT professionals, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

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The incident triggered nationwide outrage and led to multiple investigations into alleged evidence tampering. Authorities had also alleged that payments were made to alter the blood test results of the juvenile driver.

In February 2026, the Supreme Court granted bail to three accused in the evidence-tampering case. Vishal Agarwal was later granted bail on March 10, 2026.

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