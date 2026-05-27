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HomeCities‘False And Misconceived’: Accused's Father Vishal Agarwal Responds To Viral Bail Celebration Claims

‘False And Misconceived’: Accused's Father Vishal Agarwal Responds To Viral Bail Celebration Claims

He further stated that reports suggesting the family was celebrating his release from jail were “false and misconceived.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 May 2026 11:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows Agarwal family celebrating, sparking outrage.
  • Father clarifies video predates fatal Porsche crash incident.
  • Victim's father criticizes celebrations, questions judicial process.

Two years after the fatal Pune Porsche crash that killed two people, a video showing the Agarwal family celebrating went viral on Wednesday, triggering fresh outrage online. Following the circulation of the footage across social media and television channels, the family issued a clarification claiming the clip was being presented out of context.

In a press note accessed by HT, Vishal Agarwal, father of the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche crash case, said the video was recorded in 2023, nearly a year before the incident.

“The factual aspect concerning the alleged video is that the said video was shot on 2nd September 2023 regarding the event i.e. my 25th wedding anniversary which was celebrated in Goa,” Agarwal said.

He further stated that reports suggesting the family was celebrating his release from jail were “false and misconceived.”

What The Viral Video Shows

The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms, showed members of the Agarwal family dancing and celebrating at what appeared to be a restaurant gathering.

The footage was widely circulated with claims that the family was celebrating Vishal Agarwal’s bail. In the clip, Agarwal can be seen dancing with relatives while guests cheer and clap in the background.

The video prompted strong reactions online, including criticism from the family members of the victims who died in the crash.

Victim’s Father Reacts

Reacting to the video, Suresh Koshta, father of victim Ashwini Koshta, criticised both the celebrations and the judicial process.

“They are mocking common citizens,” he told ANI, alleging that the accused had little fear of the law.

“The Supreme Court should pass a judgment that instils fear of the law among people. If punishment awarded by the High Court is later overturned, it sends the wrong message,” he added.

Pune Porsche Crash Case

The Pune Porsche crash took place on May 19, 2024, when a 17-year-old boy allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol rammed a Porsche into a motorcycle in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area, killing two IT professionals, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

ALSO READ: From A ₹130 Band Bill To Today’s Turf War: Delhi Gymkhana’s Curious History Of Power And Protocol

The incident triggered nationwide outrage and led to multiple investigations into alleged evidence tampering. Authorities had also alleged that payments were made to alter the blood test results of the juvenile driver.

In February 2026, the Supreme Court granted bail to three accused in the evidence-tampering case. Vishal Agarwal was later granted bail on March 10, 2026.

ALSO READ: ‘Not Suicide, But Broken & Corrupt system’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Aspirant’s Death

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a video of the Agarwal family celebrating go viral?

A video showing the Agarwal family celebrating went viral, with claims that they were celebrating Vishal Agarwal's bail. This sparked public outrage online.

When was the viral video of the Agarwal family actually recorded?

Vishal Agarwal stated that the viral video was recorded on September 2, 2023, for his 25th wedding anniversary celebration in Goa, nearly a year before the Pune Porsche crash.

What was the Pune Porsche crash and when did it occur?

The Pune Porsche crash happened on May 19, 2024. A juvenile allegedly driving drunk in a Porsche hit and killed two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar.

What was the reaction of the victim's father to the viral video?

Suresh Koshta, father of victim Ashwini Koshta, criticized the celebrations, stating it felt like mocking common citizens and expressing concern about the perceived lack of fear of the law.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 11:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Viral Video Celebration Pune Porsche Accident Vishal Aggarwal
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