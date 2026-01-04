Indian Oil Official Falls From 17th Floor Noida Flat While Looking For Mobile Network

Noida News: A senior official of Indian Oil Corporation Limited died on Saturday morning after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise building in Sector 104, Noida. Police suspect that he may have stepped onto the balcony for better mobile network connectivity while speaking on the phone.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Garg, an executive director at IOCL and a resident of ATS One Hamlet society. Officials said the incident occurred around 10.20 am. Preliminary investigations revealed that Garg had spoken to his wife moments before the fall. Police believe he may have gone outside the flat as mobile signals were weak indoors.

Soon after the incident, residents of the society found Garg lying motionless on the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police Probe On

Senior police officers said that while initial findings point to death due to the fall, it is too early to conclude whether the incident was accidental or a case of suicide. “All possible angles are being examined,” an officer said. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Officials said no suicide note was recovered from the flat, and there were no immediate signs suggesting self-harm.

Garg was originally from Kanpur and lived in Noida with his wife, Mayuri. Their son works in Mumbai. Police said statements of family members, society residents and staff are being recorded, and further action will be taken based on the findings of forensic and medical examinations.