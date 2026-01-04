Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndian Oil Official Falls From 17th Floor Noida Flat While Looking For Mobile Network

Indian Oil Official Falls From 17th Floor Noida Flat While Looking For Mobile Network

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Garg, an executive director at IOCL and a resident of ATS One Hamlet society. Officials said the incident occurred around 10.20 am.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 12:19 PM (IST)

Noida News: A senior official of Indian Oil Corporation Limited died on Saturday morning after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise building in Sector 104, Noida. Police suspect that he may have stepped onto the balcony for better mobile network connectivity while speaking on the phone.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Garg, an executive director at IOCL and a resident of ATS One Hamlet society. Officials said the incident occurred around 10.20 am. Preliminary investigations revealed that Garg had spoken to his wife moments before the fall. Police believe he may have gone outside the flat as mobile signals were weak indoors.

Soon after the incident, residents of the society found Garg lying motionless on the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police Probe On

Senior police officers said that while initial findings point to death due to the fall, it is too early to conclude whether the incident was accidental or a case of suicide. “All possible angles are being examined,” an officer said. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Officials said no suicide note was recovered from the flat, and there were no immediate signs suggesting self-harm.

Garg was originally from Kanpur and lived in Noida with his wife, Mayuri. Their son works in Mumbai. Police said statements of family members, society residents and staff are being recorded, and further action will be taken based on the findings of forensic and medical examinations.

Related Video

US-Venezuela Crisis: US-Venezuela Tensions Rise, Trump Defends Operation, India Warns Citizens

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Noida Sector 104 Ats One Hemlet Noida
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'US Knows What To Do Next': Zelenskyy After Maduro Captured In Venezuela Operation
'US Knows What To Do Next': Zelenskyy After Maduro Captured In Venezuela Operation
World
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
World
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Cities
Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion At Stone Quarry In Odisha's Dhenkanal
Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion At Stone Quarry In Odisha's Dhenkanal
Advertisement

Videos

US-Venezuela Crisis: US-Venezuela Tensions Rise, Trump Defends Operation, India Warns Citizens
Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget